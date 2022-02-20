Top MD News: Husband And Wife Spies, Rude Uber Riders, Face Masks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Marilyn MosbyAmerican lawyer, State's Attorney for Baltimore
MARYLAND — Top news stories in Maryland from the past week included a prediction by Gov. Larry Hogan that the state Board of Education will soon end its mask mandate for schools as some counties drop mask requirements; a husband and wife in Annapolis pleaded guilty to attempting to sell government data to a foreign country; and Baltimore prosecutor Maryland Mosby's social media sites have done dark as she faces federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications.
Plus, Baltimore area Uber passengers are among some of the worst-behaved, a company survey of its drivers said; a police accountability board has been established in Howard County; Patch takes a look at reports of structurally deficient bridges in two counties; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.
Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.
Here are some of this week's top headlines:
Marilyn Mosby's Social Media Accounts, Campaign Website Go Dark
Baltimore's top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, appears to have deleted or deactivated her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. A quick Google search shows her campaign website is offline as well; however, her Mosby 2021 Legal Defense Fund remains active. Mosby is facing federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Suspects In Annapolis Espionage Case Plead Guilty: Report
An Annapolis husband and wife accused of espionage-related crimes have pleaded guilty last week in separate court proceedings, federal prosecutors said. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. On Feb. 18, his wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships.
Uber Passengers In Baltimore Are Among The Worst Behaved: Survey
When it comes to manners, Uber riders in Baltimore apparently don't have a lot of them, according to a new survey by the ride-sharing company. The company concluded that Baltimore has the ninth worst-rated Uber riders in the country.
COVID-19 Updates
Face Masks In MD Schools Likely To Be Optional Soon: Gov. Hogan
Religious Exemption For Vaccine Now Permitted For MOCO Athletes
Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel COVID Vigil To Remember County's 1,000 Virus Deaths
Anne Arundel To Lift Mask Mandate In County Government Buildings
MD COVID ICU Cases Under 150, Hospitalizations Under 700: Hogan
School Mask Mandate Decision Made By Anne Arundel County Board Of Education
More Top Stories:
Child Sexual Abuse Charges Filed Against Former Music Teacher
'Operation Washout II' Results In 104 Baltimore-Area Arrests
Report Highlights Structurally Deficient Bridges In Anne Arundel
Autistic Man Attacked, Beaten While Working At Catonsville Store
Harford Country Flag Lowered For First Responder Wayne Fisher
Baltimore Teacher Charged With Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor
Fry Guy Cuisine Offers American Food With Southern And Soul Twist
$15K Reward Offered In 2009 Killing Of Towson University Student
Child Injured In Shopping Center Shooting, Reward Offered: Police
MiRé Yoga Offers Online And Live Classes: MOCO Business Spotlight
Don't miss local news from Maryland. Sign up for free Patch alerts and daily newsletters.
Thanks for reading Patch!
This article originally appeared on the Bel Air Patch