Top MD News: Husband And Wife Spies, Rude Uber Riders, Face Masks

MARYLAND — Top news stories in Maryland from the past week included a prediction by Gov. Larry Hogan that the state Board of Education will soon end its mask mandate for schools as some counties drop mask requirements; a husband and wife in Annapolis pleaded guilty to attempting to sell government data to a foreign country; and Baltimore prosecutor Maryland Mosby's social media sites have done dark as she faces federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications.

Plus, Baltimore area Uber passengers are among some of the worst-behaved, a company survey of its drivers said; a police accountability board has been established in Howard County; Patch takes a look at reports of structurally deficient bridges in two counties; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.

Here are some of this week's top headlines:

Baltimore's top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, appears to have deleted or deactivated her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. A quick Google search shows her campaign website is offline as well; however, her Mosby 2021 Legal Defense Fund remains active. Mosby is facing federal charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An Annapolis husband and wife accused of espionage-related crimes have pleaded guilty last week in separate court proceedings, federal prosecutors said. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. On Feb. 18, his wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships.

When it comes to manners, Uber riders in Baltimore apparently don't have a lot of them, according to a new survey by the ride-sharing company. The company concluded that Baltimore has the ninth worst-rated Uber riders in the country.

COVID-19 Updates

More Top Stories:

