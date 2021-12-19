Top MD News: Officer Clings To Life, COVID-19 Surge, Zebras Home
MARYLAND — Top news stories in Maryland from the past week included an ambush shooting of a police officer leaves her on life support while two suspects are charged; a nurse posted a video on social media describing his fatal shooting of his girlfriend and plans to next kill his ex-wife and himself; and the state noted the first cold-weather death of the 2021-22 winter season.
Plus, a guide to holiday light displays submitted by readers across the state; two accused spies from Annapolis refuted claims they planned to flee the country to avoid arrest; the last of a group of zebras on the loose in Prince George's County for over three months returned home; and more in our roundup of good news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.
Here are some of this week's top headlines:
2 Arrested In Baltimore Officer Shooting; Victim On Life Support
A Baltimore police officer remains on life support at Maryland Shock Trauma, while two men have been arrested in the case and implicated in another shooting, authorities said Friday. Officer Keona Holley, 39, was shot in her police car and underwent surgery early Thursday.
Ex Kills Federal Hill Woman, Posts Video Warning Of 2 More Deaths
A woman killed in Federal Hill Dec. 11 was the first fatality in what became a triple homicide case that spanned Baltimore City and Howard County, according to police. All three deaths occurred in the course of an hour, and the man responsible reportedly posted a Facebook live video between shooting his ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife.
MD Christmas Lights 2021: Where To See Best Holiday Displays
Light shows around Maryland are spreading holiday cheer. Here are some of the best Christmas light shows around, submitted by Patch readers.
MD Cold-Related Death Was First Reported Of 2021–2022 Season
The first Marylander to die this season as a result of cold weather was a man in between 50 and 60, the Maryland Department of Health reported. The man died as the result of cold-related illness in Baltimore City.
MD Spy Suspects Didn't Discuss Fleeing US To Evade Arrest: Report
Defense lawyers denied that an Annapolis couple accused of espionage discussed fleeing the country to avoid arrest, the Associated Press reported. The attorneys instead argued that the suspects actually hoped to leave the United States because they disliked then-President Donald Trump.
Wayward Zebras Finally Find Their Way Back Home
A trio of zebras escaped a Prince George's County exotic animal farm this fall, and the remaining two striped bandits still on the lam have managed to find their way back home.
COVID-19 Cases Rise: Latest MD Updates
Beds Scarce At MD Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Surge: Industry Leaders
What's Going Around In MD? Flu, COVID Tops The List Of Germs
Harford County Hospitals 'Full To The Gills' Amid COVID-19 Surge
Apple Temporarily Closes Annapolis Store For COVID: Bloomberg
More Top Stories:
Shocking Tip Left By Secret Santas Stuns Howard County Waitress
3G Cell Phones, Medical Devices Soon Won't Call 911: MD Officials
Ransomware Attack Affected Prince George's County: Officials
Man Behind Fake Bomb Outside HoCo Jewelry Store Arrested: Police
Virtual Learning Starts Monday For PGCPS Students Due To COVID
When Do The Blue Angels Fly In Annapolis: See Their 2023 Schedule
'Dads On Duty' Sign Up To Prevent Fighting At Seneca Valley High
Charity To Pay Mortgage Of Naval Academy Alumn Who Died Last Week
1st Black Santa At Hilltop Plaza To Debut Sunday, Take Photos
