Top MD News: Slain Officer Funeral, COVID Surge, Riot Suspects
MARYLAND — Top news stories in Maryland from the past week included funeral plans for an ambushed police officer shot in Baltimore City last month; new COVID-19 restrictions are in place in some facilities while more vaccination clinics are opening as cases of the coronavirus soar; and Patch readers shared their photos from the first big snowfall of the season.
Plus, a recap of the charges filed against the Maryland residents charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol; a World War II veteran fell in love with the service dog named after him; a county health director ordered a face mask mandate reinstated; a Baltimore bakery and a couple from Ellicott City helped feed drivers stuck on a Virginia interstate in a snowstorm; Rep. Raskin publishes a book on his son's death and the Capitol riot; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.
Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.
Here are some of this week's top headlines:
Funeral Plans Announced For Slain Baltimore Officer Keona Holley
Funeral services will be held Monday for slain Baltimore Police officer Keona Holley. She was ambushed and shot while in her patrol car last month. Holley's funeral will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center, which is at 1 West Pratt St. Her wake will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m.
White Supremacist, Combatants: MD Suspects Charged In Jan. 6 Riot
Some waved a Confederate flag, some talked with friends of election fraud, at least one of the 16 Maryland residents accused of participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, livestreamed video of the battle between rioters and police officer, according to court documents. All of these Marylanders face criminal charges stemming from their role in the insurrection.
98-Year-Old Veteran Meets Service Dog Named After Him
A World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge possesses awards such as a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He also has a soft spot for the four-legged buddy named after him. They instantly connected upon first meeting.
COVID-19 Mask Mandate Expires Then Resumes In Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel lawmakers voted to let the county's indoor mask mandate expire Friday. Officials also decided not to extend the local state of emergency. But, the county's top doctor overrode their face-covering decision, however, and instituted a public safety order requiring masks.
Couple, Trucker Carry 300 Packages Of Food To Stranded Motorists
A Howard County couple called Schmidt Baking Co. in Baltimore to ask if the business would be willing to share whatever food was on its truck with the hungry travelers snowbound on a section of icy Virginia interstate.
Glen Burnie Boy, 10, Dies From COVID-19 Complications: GoFundMe
A 10-year-old Glen Burnie boy died last week from COVID-19 complications, a fundraiser said. The GoFundMe campaign will help pay for funeral expenses.
Raskin Talks 'Unthinkable,' A Story Of Trauma And Democracy
A year after his son's death and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, U.S. Rep Jamie Raskin is releasing his book, "Unthinkable." The Takoma Park Democrat writes about losing his son, Tommy, a 25-year-old Harvard Law student, to suicide on Dec. 31, 2020. One day after Tommy's funeral, Raskin, his daughter, and his son-in-law were inside the Capitol when they learned it had been breached.
COVID-19 Cases Rise: Latest MD Updates
10 Hospital-Based COVID Test Sites To Open By Next Week In MD
Baltimore County Ready To Distribute 100K COVID-19 Test Kits
MOCO Schools Eliminate 5 Percent Policy For Virtual Learning
Masks Required In State Buildings, Paid Leave Given For Boosters
Harford To Require Masks For Visitors At County Buildings Jan. 4
11 MOCO Schools Go Virtual Due To COVID-19 Case Counts: Report
More Baltimore County Schools Go Virtual Amid COVID-19 Surge
COVID Strikes More Than Half Of HoCo Detention Center Inmates
Harford County Public Schools Secure More COVID-19 Test Clinics
COVID Crisis Declared At Anne Arundel, Prince George's Hospitals
Baltimore PD Reminds Staff To Get The COVID-19 Shot By Jan. 14
Snowstorm Photos
More Top Stories:
Triple Crown Winner's Former Bel Air Home Can Be Yours For $4.75
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Robbing Woman In Harford County
Flare Gun Used To Shoot Driver In Road Rage Incident: Police
Shipman Hoisted From Chesapeake Bay Following Medical Emergency
'Best U.S. City For Jobs' Award Goes To Howard County Community
Don't miss local news from Maryland. Sign up for free Patch alerts and daily newsletters.
Thanks for reading Patch!
This article originally appeared on the Bel Air Patch