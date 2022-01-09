Top MD News: Slain Officer Funeral, COVID Surge, Riot Suspects

MARYLAND — Top news stories in Maryland from the past week included funeral plans for an ambushed police officer shot in Baltimore City last month; new COVID-19 restrictions are in place in some facilities while more vaccination clinics are opening as cases of the coronavirus soar; and Patch readers shared their photos from the first big snowfall of the season.

Plus, a recap of the charges filed against the Maryland residents charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol; a World War II veteran fell in love with the service dog named after him; a county health director ordered a face mask mandate reinstated; a Baltimore bakery and a couple from Ellicott City helped feed drivers stuck on a Virginia interstate in a snowstorm; Rep. Raskin publishes a book on his son's death and the Capitol riot; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.

Here are some of this week's top headlines:

Funeral services will be held Monday for slain Baltimore Police officer Keona Holley. She was ambushed and shot while in her patrol car last month. Holley's funeral will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center, which is at 1 West Pratt St. Her wake will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m.

Some waved a Confederate flag, some talked with friends of election fraud, at least one of the 16 Maryland residents accused of participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, livestreamed video of the battle between rioters and police officer, according to court documents. All of these Marylanders face criminal charges stemming from their role in the insurrection.

A World War II veteran who fought at the Battle of the Bulge possesses awards such as a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He also has a soft spot for the four-legged buddy named after him. They instantly connected upon first meeting.

Anne Arundel lawmakers voted to let the county's indoor mask mandate expire Friday. Officials also decided not to extend the local state of emergency. But, the county's top doctor overrode their face-covering decision, however, and instituted a public safety order requiring masks.

A Howard County couple called Schmidt Baking Co. in Baltimore to ask if the business would be willing to share whatever food was on its truck with the hungry travelers snowbound on a section of icy Virginia interstate.

A 10-year-old Glen Burnie boy died last week from COVID-19 complications, a fundraiser said. The GoFundMe campaign will help pay for funeral expenses.



A year after his son's death and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, U.S. Rep Jamie Raskin is releasing his book, "Unthinkable." The Takoma Park Democrat writes about losing his son, Tommy, a 25-year-old Harvard Law student, to suicide on Dec. 31, 2020. One day after Tommy's funeral, Raskin, his daughter, and his son-in-law were inside the Capitol when they learned it had been breached.

COVID-19 Cases Rise: Latest MD Updates

Snowstorm Photos

More Top Stories:

