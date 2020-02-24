Top member of Trump's coronavirus task force asks Twitter for help accessing map of virus

The White House apparently needs to increase its IT staff, or at least increase its subscription budget.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who is the top member of President Trump's coronavirus task force, was having trouble accessing an online map produced by Johns Hopkins University of the virus' spread. So, he took to Twitter to ask if anyone else was having trouble with the website.

He quickly realized the map was behind a paywall, much to his chagrin. But while Cuccinelli expressed dismay over the university's decision to restrict access during a time of global concern, others pointed out that it was actually little more worrisome that the U.S. government's task force leader was struggling with such a simple issue in the first place.













tfw you're running DHS, but get thwarted by a paywall and have to just let the pandemic run its course as a result pic.twitter.com/PSbTpQPZik — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 24, 2020

Ken Cuccinelli, the #2 official at Homeland Security, is top DHS official on the Trump admin’s coronavirus task force. Someone please get him a Johns Hopkins membership. https://t.co/YWgezui0GP — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) February 24, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

Harvard scientist predicts coronavirus will infect up to 70 percent of humanity

Hot Pockets heiress receives 5 months in prison for role in college admissions scandal

How to watch the South Carolina Democratic debate

