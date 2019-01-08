Top MEP sees no postponement of Brexit

Manfred Weber: 'There is no readiness for any further talks' on Brexit (AFP Photo/John MACDOUGALL)

Paris (AFP) - A leading European parliamentarian said Tuesday that there should be no postponement of Brexit, amid growing speculation that London could seek to delay its looming departure from the European Union.

Under the current schedule, Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, but some EU officials fear British Prime Minister Theresa May might seek more time to try renegotiate a new deal.

"The offer is clear. The date is clear. There is no readiness for any further talks and changes to the agreements that are on the table," Manfred Weber, head of the conservative European People's Party which includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, told AFP.

"I cannot imagine that we are having any kind of postponement," the German added in an interview in Paris.

Weber, who leads the biggest party in the European parliament, is bidding to take over from Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm.

The 46-year-old said he was against giving Britain any more time beyond March because it would disrupt elections for the European parliament which are scheduled for May 26.

Britain is giving up its seats in the European parliament and British voters are not expected to take part.

"The Brits cannot participate in the European elections. Nobody would understand on the European continent if the Brits, who want to leave the European Union, participate in the elections," he added.

Weber said he expected Brexit to figure as one of the main arguments used by pro-European parties during campaigning for the European elections, in which populist parties are looking to make gains.

"We have a very simple and very convincing point that all the pro-European parties will use. That is: 'Look to London'," said Weber, referring to the "politically chaotic" situation in Britain.

He said France's far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen was the "French Brexit party" while Germany's populist AfD party was the "German Brexit party."

"In London, no one knows what happens. When you want to have this, vote for Le Pen, that means insecurity and uncertainty," he added.

British Prime Minister May has confirmed that the House of Commons will vote on her withdrawal deal next week, a month after she postponed the vote in the face of certain defeat.