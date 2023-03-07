Top Mideast Aluminum Maker Says Prices to Remain Under Pressure

Anthony Di Paola
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

The biggest aluminum producer in the Middle East said prices for the metal would remain under pressure because of the global economic slowdown.

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC’s net income rose 34% to a record $2 billion in 2022. The company’s performance was bolstered by a surge in commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early in the year and slowed in the second half.

“The immediate outlook for aluminum remains under some pressure due to its close correlation to the health of the global economy,” Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser bin Kalban said in a statement.

Demand is set to rise 1% to 2% in 2023 and accelerate in the coming decades as companies look to the light and easily-recyclable metal for use in energy-transition projects, Chief Financial Officer Zouhir Regragui said.

Aluminum, used in everything from beer cans to plane parts, rose to a record of around $3,850 a ton in London after Russia’s attack roiled global markets. It’s since slumped to $2,383.

