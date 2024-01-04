Top military leadership discusses how to improve mobilisation at Ukrainian parliament's committee

Minister of Defence Rustem Umierov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Shaptala stressed the need to improve the mobilisation policy at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence.

Source: Ukrinform referring to Roman Kostenko, Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine and Secretary of the Parliamentary Defence Committee

Quote from Kostenko: "Everyone understands that a draft law on improving the mobilisation procedure in Ukraine is needed. The question is in its form. In the morning, Umierov, Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala came to the committee meeting.

They told us about the need to improve the mobilisation policy and related issues. The committee would ask questions. We also provided our suggestions but did not discuss all the nuances of the draft law in detail."

Details: According to Kostenko, parliamentarians and ministers are working through each provision of the document in detail and expressing their suggestions for improving them. The discussion will continue for several more days.

