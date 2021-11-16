Top military official discloses more detail about China's hypersonic test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Martin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten interviewed by CBS News&#39; David Martin
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten interviewed by CBS News' David Martin

In an exclusive interview with CBS News, General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the No. 2 person in the U.S. military, revealed new details of last summer's Chinese hypersonic weapons test, which sent a missile around the world at more than five times the speed of sound.

"They launched a long-range missile," Hyten told CBS News. "It went around the world, dropped off a hypersonic glide vehicle that glided all the way back to China, that impacted a target in China." Asked if it hit the target, Hyten replied, "Close enough."

Unlike intercontinental ballistic missiles which travel in a predictable arc and can be tracked by long range radars, a hypersonic weapon maneuvers much closer to the earth, making it harder for radars to detect. Combined with hundreds of new missile silos China is building, Hyten believes the Chinese could one day have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear attack on the U.S.

"They look like a first-use weapon," Hyten said. "That's what those weapons look like to me."

For decades, the nuclear balance between the U.S. and Russia has depended on neither side having the capability to launch a successful first strike. If China is now trying to develop a first-strike capability, that balance would be in jeopardy.

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten talks with CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin. / Credit: screen grab
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten talks with CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin. / Credit: screen grab

The U.S. is developing its own hypersonic weapons — but not as quickly as China. Hyten told CBS News that in the last five years, China has carried out hundreds of hypersonic tests, while the U.S. has conducted just nine. China has already deployed one medium-range hypersonic weapon, while the U.S. is still a few years from fielding its first one, according to Hyten.

China's round-the-world hypersonic test took place on July 27 and has been compared to the moment in 1957 during the arms race with the Soviet Union when Moscow launched the Sputnik satellite, becoming the first nation into space and catching the U.S. by surprise.

Asked if he would compare the Chinese test to Sputnik, Hyten replied that "from a technology perspective, it's pretty impressive. . . But Sputnik created a sense of urgency in the United States. . . The test on July 27 did not create that sense of urgency. I think it probably should create a sense of urgency."

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

President Biden visits New Hampshire to sell infrastructure bill

Biden touts infrastructure bill in visit to New Hampshire

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Razor-sharp precision': Russia hails anti-satellite weapons test

    Russia said on Tuesday it had conducted a weapons test that targeted an old Russian satellite with "razor-sharp precision" and denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft. U.S. officials said Monday's test had generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station (ISS) and that would pose a hazard to space activities for years. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the test was reckless, posed a threat to the ISS and an orbiting Chinese spacecraft, and showed Russia was developing new weapons systems.

  • Ex-Chinese diplomat warns of 'Armageddon' if Australia joins US in protecting Taiwan

    A former Chinese diplomat has warned Australia against joining the U.S. in blocking China’s mission to reunify with Taiwan, saying it would result in an “Armageddon.” Driving the news: In September, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. signed a security pact called AUKUS, which would help Australia’s capital of Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines. The agreement comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over Beijing’s aggression in the Taiwan Strait, which recently saw a record 150 warplanes breach the self-governed island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

  • Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tri

  • ‘Taiwan is not part of China’: Tsai Ing-wen thanks Celtics' Enes Kanter for standing with Taiwan

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recently took to social media to thank Boston Celtics’ player Enes Kanter for tweeting his support for the island nation against the Chinese government. Why it matters: On Wednesday, Kanter, 29, posted several pictures of his new sneakers that have messages in support of Taiwan's democracy and independence, a similar feat to the one he did in October when he voiced support for Tibet and persecuted ethnic minorities in China. Taiwan is a DEMOCRATIC and FREE country.

  • German agency suspends approval process for Russia pipeline

    Germany's network regulator said Tuesday that it has suspended its procedure to certify the operator of a new pipeline that would bring Russian gas to the country under the Baltic Sea because of an issue with the company's status under German law. Construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed earlier this year, but it is not yet in operation. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operation.

  • 'What are you doing here, Asian?': Three suspects sought by police for group attack on NYC man

    Three suspects are being sought out in connection with an attack on a 30-year-old Asian man in New York City on October 23. Reported incident: Security footage from the incident provided the New York Police Department with images of the attack and perpetrators. According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter, five people approached the man around 10:30 p.m. near 31st St. and Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Koreatown.

  • Xi warns Biden the US is 'playing with fire' when it comes to Taiwan: 'Whoever plays with fire will get burnt'

    Tensions between the US and China have reached historic heights in recent years, and Taiwan remains at the heart of their disagreements.

  • Coming off climate talks, US to hold huge crude sale in Gulf

    The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that depend on deep cuts in fossil fuel emissions. The livestreamed sale will invite energy companies to bid on drilling leases across some 136,000 square miles (352,000 square kilometers) — about twice the area of Florida. The auction comes after a federal judge in a lawsuit brought by Republican states rejected a suspension of fossil fuel sales that Biden imposed when he first took office.

  • This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

    A MiG super fighter jet terrified NATO in the early 1970s, so a Soviet Union pilot stole one.

  • IBM says quantum chip could beat standard chips in two years

    International Business Machines on Monday said it has designed a new quantum computing chip that its executives believe will let quantum systems start to outperform classical computers at some tasks within the next two years. IBM said that its "Eagle" computing chip has 127 so-called "qubits," which can represent information in quantum form. Classical computers work using "bits" that must be either a 1 or 0, but qubits can be both a 1 and a 0 simultaneously.

  • Injection of 'dancing molecules' could prevent or reverse paralysis, a new mice study shows

    An injection of "dancing molecules" seemed to prevent injured mice from becoming paralyzed, Northwestern University researchers found.

  • Biden, Xi discuss how to 'align' stances on Iran nuclear issue

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about how they might harmonize their positions ahead of the Nov. 29 resumption of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday. Officials from Iran and the six nations that struck the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - will meet in Vienna to see if Tehran and Washington can agree to resume compliance with the deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear program to gain relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions. In 2018 then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact among the major powers known as the P5+1 and Iran and restored harsh U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin violating its nuclear restrictions about a year later.

  • Sharpton sets date for Black pastors to gather in support of Arbery family outside courthouse

    The Rev. Al Sharpton has organized a "wall of prayer" for Thursday, at which “100 or more Black pastors" will stand in support Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year old Black man fatally shot in southern Georgia.

  • She thought she won a $5 lottery prize — then the ‘unbelievable’ happened in SC

    “I’d never won anything before.”

  • Here’s What Happened During Biden and Xi’s 3-Hour Virtual Meeting

    While cordial, issues over trade, human rights, and Taiwan showed that conciliation may not be easy.

  • Spaceport America seeks $2M budget increase from lawmakers next year

    Spaceport America's director previewed his case for more state funding in 2022 during an update to a technology committee.

  • Russian anti-satellite missile test draws condemnation

    The US says Russia "recklessly" destroyed a satellite, endangering astronauts in space.

  • France launches three CERES satellites aboard Arianespace Vega rocket

    The constellation — called CapacitÉ de Renseignement Électromagnétique Spatiale, or CERES — will allow France to better collect intelligence from electromagnetic origins in space, the country’s Ministry of Defense.

  • U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it has a target date of Dec. 31 to conclude the environmental assessment process of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental review. The FAA in September extended the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1. The FAA received more than 17,000 written comments and 121 oral comments during two public hearings.

  • Bill Gates venture picks Wyoming city for sodium nuke plant

    A small city in the top U.S. coal-mining state of Wyoming will be home to a Bill Gates-backed experimental nuclear power project near a coal-fired power plant that will soon close, officials announced Tuesday. Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower will build its Natrium plant in Kemmerer, a southwestern Wyoming city of 2,600 where the coal-fired Naughton power plant operated by PacifiCorp subsidiary Rocky Mountain Power is set to close in 2025.