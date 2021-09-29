Top military officials testify to House committee on Afghanistan withdrawal
Top U.S. defense officials were on Capitol Hill for a second straight day of hearings on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley and the head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie faced questions from the House Armed Services Committee. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.