Top Mississippi foodie destinations for Valentine's Day dinner dates. See detail here

Finding a spot to enjoy a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day can seem like an annual struggle.

Luckily, Mississippi has plenty of spots to take treat your special someone out to a nice meal.

Mixbook ranked 200 areas — not only cities but neighborhoods, too — in the United States based on couples' answers on the best restaurants to celebrate an anniversary or romantic milestone. The restaurants chosen for the list combine the quality of the meal with each location's added atmosphere.

Mississippi earned four spots on the list.

The Pearl tiki bar, from left, Highball Lanes, a full-serve restaurant and bar, and the Capri Theatre, are a section of the Fondren District in Jackson. (Credit: Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger)

Fondren District

The eclectic Fondren District in Jackson came in at 197 on the top 200 list.

The neighborhood, known for its music and arts scene, is home to some of the Capital City's best-rated and most famous restaurants including the old-fashioned diner Brent's Drugs and seafood restaurant Saltine, which has dinner, dessert and drink specials this year.

A Valentine's dinner in one of Fondren's formal or casual restaurants is enhanced by the neighborhood's vibrant nightlife.

Ajax Diner is one of the more popular restaurants on Oxford's town square.

Oxford Square

Any Mississippian who has spent time in Oxford knows the city's historic square is the heart of its dining scene.

The Oxford Square, not just the whole city of Oxford, ranked 185.

Several highly rated and well-loved restaurants sit along the square's edges such as City Grocery which has a bar with a balcony upstairs where you and your date can sit and watch the activity of the square pass by.

A walk around the historic square would make for a nice, quiet ending to a romantic Valentine's Day dinner date.

Seafood pasta is among the dishes offered at Rusty’s Riverfront Grill in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg's riverfront restaurants

Vicksburg's riverfront dining took the 123 spot.

Vicksburg sits along the Mississippi River, meaning several of its restaurants offer a waterfront view to set the scene for a romantic dinner date.

Mixbook emphasizes the variety of dining options in the historic city, from Southern comfort food to international cuisine.

For a view of the water and the city below, visit 10 South Rooftop Bar and Grill.

The Half Shell Oyster House has three locations on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Biloxi

If a craving for seafood hits on Valentine's this year, Biloxi is the place to go, which is why it earned a spot on the top 200 list, coming in at 174.

The coastal city offers views of the Gulf Coast while providing classic seafood options like shrimp and oysters in upscale and casual setting.

Many popular restaurants like Flamingo Landing include an ocean view. Flamingo Landing is hosting a local jazz musician this year so diners can pair a glass of wine with some romantic tunes.

Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Valentines Day top romantic foodie destinations in Mississippi