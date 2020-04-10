Top Modifications For Your Off-The-Grid Jeep

Make sure you're ready to hit the trails with these top tips for off-road mods.

The market for trucks and off-road-inspired vehicles is one of the fastest-growing segments enthusiasts, and even classic car collectors are starting to invest more rugged vehicles. Regardless of whether you have a show-winning classic or a rock-crawling trail rig, you definitely don't want to hit the trails without having the proper equipment. For help with that, Kahn Media put together a list of the top 11 essential modifications to make to your Jeep Wrangler (or any other off-road truck or SUV, for that matter).

By Kahn Media

Home is where the heart is, right? Well, if you are staying home right now and doing your part to stop the current spread of COVID-19, chances are your heart may actually be longing for something else.

An off-pavement trip in your Jeep. Perhaps even a long one.

We definitely understand that urge to get away and off the grid for a while, maybe to your favorite campground, or deep into the woods. Somewhere you can spend a few days or weeks, recharging and exploring new terrain.

So, if you’re planning to head off-the-grid once this all passes, then you need a proper off-the-grid vehicle.

Few vehicles are better for doing this than a Jeep CJ or Wrangler. Rugged, reliable and capable in all sorts of conditions and on all types of terrain, it is a hard-to-beat combination. And with these must-have mods, your Jeep will be even more ready to take you, as well as friends and family, pretty much wherever you want to adventure.

1. LED Light Bar

When the going gets rough, you may need to light up the road, trail or your campsite. That’s why a super-bright LED light bar works wonders. Most are lightweight, durable, easy to install and affordable. Some can go above the windshield, or on the hood, possible even on your front bumper depending on what you want.

2. Roof Rack

We all understand that storage options inside a Jeep are limited. When you need to take a few more supplies along for your off-the-grid adventure, a quality roof rack is a smart, sensible modification. No matter if you have a hardtop or softtop Jeep, you can find a rack that fits your needs.