Top of the Morning, Dec. 1, 2023

Bellying up with ...

On Fridays, we'll spotlight the men and women serving up cold ones and conversation in our neck of the woods. Let us know about your favorite bartender by emailing ltaylor@news-gazette.com.

After Donna Hoffman retired from her role as an administrative assistant at the University of Illinois, she didn't plan on a second career.

That is, not until her friends, owners at the North Forty, begged her to fill in while their daytime bartender wintered in Florida.

Now, Hoffman spends her summers golfing and only a couple days a week behind the bar, then steps it up to an afternoon shift almost every weekday in the winter.

"It's really nice," she said. "We have people that don't even drink, but they just come in for the camaraderie and the friendships."

That's what stands out to her most about the North Forty: People get together to hang out or to fundraise or just because they're dealing with tough times, like when a tornado went through.

"They would tell their stories or what they were going through," Hoffman said. "We could soundboard with all our friends about insurance and things like that."

After a snowstorm a few years ago, nobody in Gifford could get around easily — one of Hoffman's coworkers had to ride in on a snowmobile to get to her shift.

Even so, people gathered at the bar and brought their kids to play in the snow together.

"It's not a bar. It's a family," Hoffman said.