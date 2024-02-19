Top of the Morning; Feb. 19, 2024

Feb. 19—Sign up for our Top of the Morning newsletter here

Grabbing a bite with Joey Wright

On Mondays, we chop it up with the folks responsible for dishing up food around the area. What restaurant should we try next? Let Joey Wright know at jwright@news-gazette.com.

The first of three Filippo's restaurants in central Illinois has been a Monticello institution since May 1970. That's when Sicilian immigrants Filippo and Rosa Galbo launched the Italian restaurant that has become a popular destination in their adopted hometown.

"Monticello is a fantastic town," co-owner Josie Baker said. "My dad fell in love with it when he first visited it before he opened it. Being immigrants, they left one hometown, and this one became their adopted one."

It's been a family business ever since, with additional locations in Mahomet and Mount Zion.

Josie's son, one of four kids in the family named Filippo, may one day take over the original location. He works alongside his sister, Rosa, and goes by Nino, his middle name, for clarity.

"It does afford you time together," Baker said. "I've been doing it all my life so I don't know any different, to be honest."

Many memories have been made at the Monticello location — at 200 S. Market St. — which features a bevy of scratch-made menu items ranging from pizza to pasta to Italian beef. Josie has been on hand for many of those memories, which range from regular customers popping in for a slice to groups of folks dropping in after a Sages sporting event.

"The patrons are so kind and I've watched a lot of them grow up," Baker said. "We fall in love with these people."