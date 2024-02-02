Top of the Morning, Feb. 2, 2024

Feb. 2—Sign up for our Top of the Morning newsletter here

Bellying up with ...

On Fridays, we'll spotlight the men and women serving up cold ones and conversation in our neck of the woods. Let us know about your favorite bartender by emailing ltaylor@news-gazette.com.

Lauren White's employment at the Loose Cobra in Tolono goes to show the power of just asking for what you want. She had been working at the Rose Bowl in Urbana, her first bartending job, for less than a year when she visited the Loose Cobra to see a friend perform.

Matt Talbot, the owner, was the only person tending bar that night.

"Matt was just running behind the bar back and forth. I think I just went up to him at the end of the night and was like, 'Hey, I'm looking to pick up some more hours. Do you want any help?'" White said.

A few weeks later, she got the job.

White originally moved to East Central Illinois to work at Delight Flower Farm, but she had been a big city dweller until then. She grew up in Los Angeles, went to school in Portland, Ore., then worked in the service industry in Chicago for a while.

Now, White is focusing on studying nursing at Parkland College and making connections through bartending.

She's enjoyed the smaller community, where people have what she calls "Midwest friendliness" and bar patrons remember conversations enough to ask about how school is going.

"It's like you're making an impact, but also people want to be impacted, and you want to be impacted by other people," White said. "I've always been interested in and have found a good community with the bars that I frequent in whatever city that I go. I think it can be a really nice place of comfort for folks, too."

White studied anthropology alongside art at Lewis & Clark, which she said made her want to do an ethnography (a cultural study) on a bar.

You can catch her every Thursday at the Loose Cobra, which she says is a special place everyone should visit at least once.

"It's not like I'm at a bar in Chicago where I'm making really fancy cocktails .... It's more like serving people. That sounds really noble, but I do think sometimes that bartending is noble," White said. "Ultimately, it is an act of service of listening to someone and giving them what they want or what they need, to a certain degree."