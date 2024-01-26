Top of the Morning, Jan. 26, 2024

Jan. 26—Sign up for our Top of the Morning newsletter here

Bellying up with ...

On Fridays, we'll spotlight the men and women serving up cold ones and conversation in our neck of the woods. Let us know about your favorite bartender by emailing ltaylor@news-gazette.com.

Sindra Gerdes is a 22-year-old Paxton native who tends bar at Artesia Brewing in Thawville on weekends.

Gerdes has known the Tammen family, who owns Artesia, since she was young, but of course just started working at the brewery when she turned 21.

One of her favorite memories from her time there is last year's Oktoberfest.

"I really got to participate since I was 21," Gerdes said.

Like most events at Artesia, Oktoberfest is family-friendly, which Gerdes said makes things more fun.

During her first year as a bartender, Gerdes has enjoyed getting to know her community and learning the names of as many regulars as possible.

"That's one of the things I pride myself on, knowing peoples' names," Gerdes said.

She makes an effort to get to know people even if they've only visited once or twice.

Gerdes recommends Streaker, a Belgian-style ale, to newcomers to get to know their palates, but her personal favorite Artesia offering is a fruited sour called Tim Tam.

She also recommends keeping an eye out for upcoming events at the brewery — St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner.

During the week, Gerdes is on the University of Illinois campus, working through her senior year as an African American studies major and keeping busy with different organizations like the planning committee for Black History Month.