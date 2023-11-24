Top of the Morning, Nov. 24, 2023

Nov. 24—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

Bellying up with ...

Shannon Maxey has been working at the Wild Hare Bar and Grill since it opened, has been in bartending for years before that, and has no intention of leaving the business.

The 43-year-old Gibson City resident stays busy: She's the office manager of the animal sciences department at the University of Illinois, a mom of two boys, and an occasional bartender at Cadillac Jack's Bar and Grill on top of the Wild Hare.

Maxey's kids are grown up now, but she was also taking online classes at Eastern Illinois University when they were young.

"I don't sleep," Maxey said. "I like to stay busy."

Tips from bartending helped her support her family as a single mom, but that's not the only reason she enjoys the job.

"Sometimes it's not even the money. It's the people that come in, seeing their faces," Maxey said. "With our busy lifestyles you can't meet people like you used to."

She likes working at a small-town bar because she gets to know all the regulars without the rush of a bigger city location.

Sometimes that means taking on a second role as an amateur psychiatrist, but Maxey finds that she enjoys balancing her daytime desk job with being on her feet and talking to people in the evening.

Maxey also waits tables at the Wild Hare and, as much as she loves the job, she admits it isn't for everyone.

"You have to have the right personality to be a bartender," Maxey said. "If you can't take criticism or handle it, it's not for you."