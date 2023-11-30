Top of the Morning, Nov. 30, 2023

Nov. 30—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

Now on the counter of Einstein Bros. Bagels on the corner of Lincoln and University in Urbana:

Karen Wood's latest gingerbread creation, a replica of Champaign's oldest commercial building, the Cattle Bank, where Abe Lincoln is said to have cashed a check back in the day.

Wood, who needed 45 hours to finish this year's project, delivered the goods last weekend. It will remain at Einstein Bros. through the new year. "This was a quick one, but I was pleased with the result," she said.

The display includes 25 cow patties (Milk Duds) as a nod to the Illinois Central railroad that carried cattle between Champaign and Chicago.