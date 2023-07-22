Top Mountie turned 'hired gun' accused of spying for China

A specialist in financial crime, Mr Majcher is the president of the Hong Kong-based asset recovery firm EMIDR

A retired Mountie turned “hired gun” accused of helping a Chinese intimidation campaign has been charged as part of a crackdown on Beijing’s foreign interference in Canada.

William Majcher, 60, faces charges related to “an effort to identify and intimidate an individual” following a two-year investigation into his activities.

He is charged with committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity and conspiracy.

The authorities said there could further be arrests in the coming weeks.

Mr Majcher, former inspector with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) who focused on drug and financial crime, was arrested in Vancouver on Thursday after arriving from Hong Kong to visit family.

In a statement, RCMP said that Mr Majcher “allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People’s Republic of China”.

Bill Majcher has been arrested and charged with foreign interference as part of a wider investigation into Beijing's allegedly aggressive activities on Canadian soil

An RCMP spokesperson, Tasha Adams, told Radio-Canada that Mr Majcher was gathering information about the unnamed individual on behalf of China.

Mr Majcher, who retired from RCMP in 2007, worked as a subcontractor for companies told to recover money and assets stolen from China and siphoned out to countries including Canada, the US and Australia.

Speaking to ABC News in 2019, Mr Majcher said: “I’m a hired gun to help either large corporates or governments to get back what is rightfully theirs.”

Mr Majcher appeared by videoconference at a court in Longueuil, Quebec. on Friday.

RCMP Insp. David Beaudoin told The Toronto Star: “We have to understand that in the collection world, when people are asked to collect debts and everything else, there is a proper way to do this and there is a way that is outside of the law,” he said.

“Our contention at this point, and what we are presenting to the court, is that his actions were completely outside of what is considered acceptable under Canadian law.”

He added: “This file, this specific project is not done. We are not excluding that we may arrest and accuse more people in the coming weeks.”

It comes after opposition parties accused Justin Trudeau of being soft on China. The Prime Minister has resisted calls for a public inquiry into the country’s activities in Canada.

Operatives for Beijing in Canada are believed to have tried to undermine elected officials critical of the country’s human rights record.

Earlier this year the government expelled a Chinese diplomat whom Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong.

Chinese officials have denied any interference.

