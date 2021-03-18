Top Mumbai policeman arrested over fake assassination plot of Asia's richest man

Ben Farmer
·2 min read
Police Officer Sachin Vaze arrives at the Police Commissioners office in Mumbai, India, last week
When a mystery car laden with explosives was found outside the Mumbai home of Asia's richest man last month, the puzzle soon took on the ingredients of a blockbuster crime thriller.

Within days a body had been found and then detectives arrested a senior police officer in the inquiry.

As questions have mounted, the investigating officers have now delivered a stunning cinematic twist and accused the police investigator of being part of the plot to plant the explosives, possibly so he could claim the glory of solving the crime.

Sachin Vaze, a cop who appears to have walked straight from a Bollywood action movie, planned the whole plot, detectives allege.

“He wanted to prove to Mumbai police brass that he is still as good, by solving a bomb conspiracy, so he planned this whole episode to plant explosives. He wanted the limelight again,” an officer told the Hindustan Times. Mr Vaze denies all charges.

The mystery began when security staff at Mukesh Ambani's opulent 27-storey home spotted a suspicious green SUV on the morning of Feb 25.

A search found five pounds of gelignite. The explosives were not rigged to detonate, but a note warned Mr Ambani – who is worth an estimated £61billion – that next time the bomb would go off.

Mr Vaze, pictured below (left), an assistant inspector with the elite crime branch of the Mumbai police, at first led the investigation.

Police Encounter Specialists Sachin Vaze (left) and Pradeep Sharma. - Hindustan Times via Getty Images
NIA officers inspect Sachin Vaze&#39;s Mercedes following his arrest&#xa0; - Hindustan Times via Getty Images
NIA officers inspect Sachin Vaze's Mercedes following his arrest - Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The high-flying officer had been one of Mumbai's notorious police 'encounter specialists' in the 1990s – ruthless officers alleged to have no reservations as they fought to clean up the streets.

He rejoined the police last year and the plot was intended to restore his tarnished reputation, detectives alleged.

The SUV was quickly traced to a local businessman called Mansukh Hiren, but only days later, his body washed up in a creek after he told relatives he was going to meet a policeman.

Mr Hiren's wife has meanwhile said Mr Vaze knew her husband well.

Federal counter-terrorism detectives who took over the case arrested Mr Vaze and after questioning him found a white car that according to CCTV was allegedly driven to Mr Ambani's house alongside the bomb vehicle. The white car was found in a Mumbai police garage.

The National Investigation Agency has charged the officer with conspiracy, criminal intimidation and negligent conduct in dealing with explosives, and a court has rejected his appeal for bail.

He denies all charges and has said he knows nothing about Mr Hiren or his death.

