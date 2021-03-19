Top NATO Scientist with Security Clearance Busted Spying for China

Holger Roonemaa, Michael Weiss
·6 min read
Jaanus Lensment / Ekspress Meedia (Estonia)
Jaanus Lensment / Ekspress Meedia (Estonia)

TALLINN, Estonia—Chinese military intelligence recruited an Estonian national working at a NATO research institution focused on maritime and submarine research, The Daily Beast has learned.

The spy, Tarmo Kõuts, renowned in the Estonian scientific community for his research, was convicted last week and sentenced to three years in prison. The Baltic country’s intelligence services had warned for years of the growing Chinese threat, but the conviction was the first of its kind. So far, Estonia’s counterintelligence service, known domestically by its acronym KAPO, has been praised for its success in catching spies recruited and run by Russia.

According to Aleksander Toots, the deputy director of KAPO and Tallinn’s top counterintelligence official, Kõuts was recruited in 2018 by China’s Intelligence Bureau of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission—as Beijing’s military intelligence agency is known—along with an alleged accomplice who is yet to be tried in court. Both were arrested on September 9, 2020, with no publicity or discussion of the case in the Estonian media.

Kõuts pleaded guilty to conducting intelligence activities against the Republic of Estonia on behalf of a foreign state. The charges were one stop short of treason. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Kõuts was recruited on Chinese territory, said Toots, who spoke exclusively with The Daily Beast and Estonia’s Delfi newspaper: “He was motivated by traditional human weaknesses, such as money and need of recognition.”

Toots added that Kõuts received cash payments from his Chinese handlers as well as paid trips to various Asian countries, with luxury accommodations and dinners at Michelin star restaurants. The intelligence operatives handling him were operating under cover of a think tank. Inna Ombler, the prosecutor handling the case confirmed that Kõuts earned €17,000 -- a little over $20,000 -- for his espionage, which the Estonian government has since seized from him.

Kõuts, who earned his doctorate in environmental physics in 1999, had worked for years at Tallinn Technical University’s Maritime Institute where he specialized in geophysics and operational oceanography. His research led to marine scientists successfully predicting a damaging winter storm with rapidly rising sea levels in Estonia in 2005. Kõuts was also part of a scientific research group that was awarded the Estonian National Science Prize in 2002 for finding the best location for a seaport on the island of Saaremaa. Although officially designed to accept cruise ships, the port needed to be able to host NATO vessels.

From 2006, Kõuts became directly involved in the national defense sector. He was named a member of the Estonian Ministry of Defense’s Scientific Committee, which oversees the country’s military research and development initiatives. As part of that secondment he also became a member of the Scientific Committee of the NATO Undersea Research Center based in La Spezia, Italy and even served, from 2018 to 2020, as the vice president of that organization, which is now known as the Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE). According to its website, the CMRE “conducts relevant, state-of-the-art scientific research in ocean science, modelling and simulation, acoustics and other disciplines.”

Kõuts’s public Facebook account shows he checked-in at Lerici, Italy— from La Spezia—in April 2018, the year of his recruitment by China. His role at the NATO center gave Kõuts direct access to Estonia’s and NATO’s confidential military intelligence. At the time of his arrest, he had a state secret permit as well as NATO security clearance dating back fourteen years. In the three years Kõuts worked for Chinese military intelligence, confined his espionage to observations and anecdotes about his top-level work but did not, according to Toots, yet pass on any confidential military information.

“That he had such security clearances was one of the reasons we decided to put a stop to his collaboration [with the Chinese] so early,” Toots said. It might have saved him from a much stricter sentence that would have followed if he’d been charged with treason, which he would have been if Kõuts had passed on state or NATO secrets.

Indeed, the biggest espionage breach NATO ever had was an Estonian one, just four years after the Baltic state joined the military alliance. In 2008, KAPO arrested Herman Simm, the head of the Ministry of Defense’s Security Department. Simm’s job was to coordinate the protection of state secrets, issue security clearances and act as a liaison between the Estonian Ministry of Defense and NATO. He’d been working for Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR, for the entirety of his tenure. Simm was sentenced to twelve and a half years imprisonment and he additionally needed to pay €1.3 million—$1.8 million in today’s dollar value—in damages. He was released from prison on Christmas 2019.

Since that scandal, Estonia has become one of the foremost Russian spy-catchers. “I'm continually amazed,” Toomas Henrik Ilves, Estonia’s former president, said. “We must be the only country the Kremlin seems to be interested in since we're the only ones catching all their agents. What makes us so special?”

Unlike other NATO members, this Baltic country has a tendency to name and shame those it captures. It also rarely trades spies for its own captured assets. A much publicized exception to this rule was the case of Eston Kohver, a KAPO officer who was captured in 2014 by the FSB, Russia’s domestic security service, on the Estonian side of the Estonian-Russian border while conducting an operation to interdict cross-border smuggling. Kohver was traded, Bridge of Spies-style, in 2015 for Aleksei Dressen, a Russian agent the FSB recruited from within KAPO’s own ranks years earlier.

Aleksander Toots oversaw both counterintelligence investigations that led to Simm’s and Dressen’s arrests. And despite his pedigree in snaring agents from Estonia’s next-door neighbor and former occupying power, Toots now sees a rising threat from farther east.

Over the last three years, KAPO and Välisluureamet, Estonia’s foreign intelligence service, have raised the alarm about the rising threat of Chinese espionage. Last year Välisluureamet warned that Estonians who traveled to China were susceptible to influence operations and recruitment. “To this end, Chinese special services may use various methods and pretexts, such as establishing first contact or job offers over the internet. At home, Chinese special services can operate almost risk-free,” Välisluureamet explained in their annual security environment assessment. Politicians, public servants and scientists who hold political or defense-related clearances were named as possible recruitment targets.

KAPO added that it first detected an increase in the interest of Chinese intelligence services after Estonia joined the EU and NATO in 2004 but lately that interest had intensified. The Chinese, Estonian counterintelligence concluded, are particularly interested in “decisions on global issues, be it the Arctic, climate or trade.”

Tarmo Kõuts’ recruitment fits that category exactly, as his scientific research concentrated heavily on the maritime impact of climate change and some of his scholarly papers focused squarely on the Arctic region.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • U.S. tells China it does not seek conflict; but will stand up for principles, friends

    The Biden administration began its first high-level in-person talks with rival China on Thursday, saying that Chinese actions threaten a global order based on rules and vowing that Washington would also stand up for its friends. "We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends," the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at the start of talks with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage that the U.S. side would discuss its "deep concerns" about Chinese actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyber attacks on the United States and economic coercion of allies.

  • Once called crazy, Indonesian eco-warrior turns arid hills green

    Once considered crazy by fellow villagers, Indonesian eco-warrior Sadiman has turned barren hills green after 24 years of effort, making water resources available in the drought-prone mountainous region where he lives. "I thought to myself, if I don't plant banyan trees, this area would become dry," said Sadiman, wearing his trademark ranger hat and safari shirt, who goes by one name, like many Indonesians. "In my experience, banyan trees and ficus trees can store a lot of water."

  • Iran says to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor

    Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted by local media as saying the cold testing, which usually include the initial startup of fluid systems and support systems, will take place early in the Iranian new year that begins this Sunday. Iran has recently accelerated its breaches of the 2015 international nuclear deal in an apparent bid to pressure U.S. President Joe Biden to reverse his predecessor’s abandonment of the agreement. Iran agreed to shut down the reactor at Arak - about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Tehran - under the 2015 deal.

  • Top U.S., China officials clash publicly in Alaska

    Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea."We will ... discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies," Blinken said in blunt public remarks at the top of the first meeting."Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," he said.Yang responded with a 15-minute speech in Chinese while the U.S. side awaited translation, lashing out about what he said was the United States' struggling democracy, poor treatment of minorities and criticizing its foreign and trade policies.

  • Biden wants the military's footprint to be 'correctly sized,' and it may mean deciding which bases really matter

    The Biden administration has started a review of the US military's global posture as calls grow for a change to the US's role in the world.

  • Panel tasked with relabeling Army bases' Confederate names gets revamp with diverse members

    A new commission created to relabel U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders has quietly undergone a major shakeup as the Biden administration has replaced last-minute Trump appointees with a diverse panel. Driving the news: The eight-member commission established in a bill last year, after George Floyd's death brought attention to systemic racism, will include the first African American woman to command a U.S. Navy ship and a retired West Point historian who has compared the Confederacy to treason.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black American to hold the position, last month replaced four appointees assigned by the Trump administration. The new members are expected to approach the task with a critical eye toward the past and an emphasis on racial and ethnic diversity.The law that authorized the commission tasked House and Senate Democrats and Republicans with appointing half the members, and the Department of Defense with designating the other half.The details: The Biden administration's selections include Michelle Howard, the highest-ranking African American and woman in U.S. Navy history, and Ty Seidule, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general and historian. Austin also appointed retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general Robert Neller and Kori Schake, director of Foreign and Defense Policy at the American Enterprise Institute.House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-Wash.) named American G.I. Forum national commander Lawrence Romo, who is Latino, to the commission.What they're saying: "The Confederates killed more U.S. Army soldiers than anybody else in our history," Seidule said in an interview. "I don't like our enemies. I like Americans."Seidule's new book, Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause, shows how some bases adopted the names during 20th Century eras of racial terror and as white southerners embraced the revisionist history about the Civil War.He told Axios that "treason is treason" and he sees no difference between those 19th-century figures and "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh.The big picture: An Axios review of U.S. history shows how several of the men for whom bases are named held white supremacist views and had poor military track records.Fort Bragg in North Carolina, named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, today is the Army's largest military installation with nearly 50,000 soldiers.Bragg owned an enslaved labor farm in Louisiana and told Irish journalist William Howard Russell that "the only mode of making the Black race work was to hold them in conditions of involuntary servitude."The West Point graduate lost most of his battles as a Confederate general. "None of Bragg's soldiers ever loved him. They have no faith in his ability," Private Sam Watkins wrote.Fort Benning in Georgia is named after Confederate Brig. Gen. Henry L. Benning, a slave owner who warned that if slavery ended, the nation would see "Black governors, Black legislatures, Black jurors, Black everything.""(The white race) will be completely exterminated, and the land will be left to the possession of the Blacks, and then it will go back to a wilderness and become another Africa," he once said. Camp Beauregard in Louisiana is named after Confederate Gen. Pierre G.T. Beauregard, who was fired as West Point's superintendent for encouraging cadets to commit treason and protect slavery.He fathered children with an enslaved woman who couldn't legally refuse sex with a slave owner.Beauregard later became the Confederacy's first general and led forces that fired upon the U.S. Army to start the Civil War.Fort Hood is named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, who lost nearly 20,000 men in one battle. It's located in El Paso, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border."My hope is that the commission will honor Latino service members by naming at least one base after a Latino soldier who contributed greatly to the defense of our nation," Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) told Axios.Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, wants Fort Hood changed to honor Roy P. Benavidez, a Medal of Honor recipient during the Vietnam War.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sea goddess, air force C-130s called upon to fight Taiwan drought

    Taiwan is drilling wells, seeding clouds and beseeching a gold-faced sea goddess to help the sub-tropical island ride out its most serious drought in about half a century, after rain-soaking typhoons failed to make landfall last year. The drought is worst across a band of western Taiwan, including the major metropolises of Hsinchu, home to many of Taiwan's renowned tech firms, Taichung in the centre of the island, and Tainan and Kaohsiung to the south. Chiang Ming-lang, director of the Water Resources Agency's northern region, told Reuters they have been piping in water from other reservoirs to the main one for Hsinchu, but it was still not enough and they were now drilling wells.

  • Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

    Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State.

  • A city outside Seattle just passed a 'no sit, no lie' ordinance for a 10-block swath of sidewalks aimed at homeless communities

    Councilmember Liz Vogeli voted no: "I don't think sitting and lying down is a crime, nor do I think that it is a good idea to create it as a crime."

  • Viral video shows handcuffed Spring Breaker fleeing cop car

    The 18-year-old who fled the cop car was charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

  • Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyDozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed past marijuana use in an official document they filled out as part of the lengthy background check for a position in the Biden White House.In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.“There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers,” one former White House staffer affected by the policy told The Daily Beast. “I was asked to resign.”“Nothing was ever explained” on the calls, they added, which were led by White House director of management and administration Anne Filipic. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”In February, NBC News reported the White House intended—for some candidates—to waive the requirement that all potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President be able to obtain a “Top Secret” clearance. The rules about past marijuana use and eligibility for the clearance vary, depending on the agency: for the FBI, an applicant can’t have used marijuana in the past three years; at the NSA, it’s only one. The White House, however, largely calls its own shots, and officials at the time told NBC News that as long as past use was “limited” and the candidate wasn’t pursuing a position that required a security clearance, past use may be excused.Asked about the policy and its effect on the administration’s staffing, a White House spokesperson said the Biden administration is “committed to bringing the best people into government—especially the young people whose commitment to public service can deepen in these positions,” and noted that the White House’s approach to past marijuana use is much more flexible than previous administrations.“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,” the spokesperson added. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”A candidate’s personal drug history, barring past convictions for possession, is largely based on the honor system, as well as supplemental interviews with family and friends by the FBI—although lying on the 136-page SF-86 form is a felony, and effectively bars a candidate from ever working for a federal agency. Over the years, some rules have been relaxed or altogether eliminated (the existence of nude photos of a candidate are no longer automatically disqualifying, for example).Some of these dismissals, probations and remote work appointments could have potentially been a result of inconsistencies that came up during the background check process, where a staffer could have, for example, misstated the last time they used marijuana. The effect of the policy, however, would be the same: the Biden White House would be punishing various staffers for violating thresholds of past cannabis use that would-be staffers didn’t know about.Previous drug use can pose problems for obtaining a security clearance. While practices across the federal government vary, in general agencies may consider the type, frequency, and recency of drug use as mitigating factors when granting a clearance.Past Pot Smoking Won’t Bar Some Applicants From White House RolesThe Biden administration has attempted to modernize the White House’s personnel policy as it relates to past marijuana use, which has disproportionately affected younger appointees and those from states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized. (Marijuana, of course, remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government.) The number of allowable instances of past marijuana use was increased from the Trump and Obama administrations—a reflection of the drug’s widespread use—and the White House approved limited exemptions for candidates whose positions don’t require security clearances. Those employees, like all those at the White House, must commit to not using marijuana while serving in the federal government and must submit to random drug testing.The president, however, remains the final authority on who can receive a clearance, and the chief executive can overrule agency judgments on eligibility, as President Donald Trump did when he granted his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top secret clearance over the objections of the intelligence community and his own counsel.“I find it absurd that, in 2021, marijuana use is still part of a security clearance background check,” Tommy Vietor, a veteran of the 2008 Obama team who subsequently worked as a National Security Council spokesperson, said on Thursday. “To me, marijuana use is completely irrelevant when you’re trying to decide whether an individual should be trusted with national security information.”In past administrations, White House staff have also had their applications denied, or the jobs they’d started abruptly yanked, because of marijuana use. In the earliest days of the Trump era, multiple people—some mid-tier, some more senior-level—had jobs they had already accepted pulled by White House brass after flunking urine tests that showed signs of recent marijuana use, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The marijuana policy has tripped up the appointments of even senior White House officials in past administrations. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser in the Obama White House, wrote in his memoir that his interim security clearance was initially denied because of past marijuana use. Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration and has a self-described “love of the ganj,” wrote in Vice in 2017 that, after filling out her SF-86, she “went home and flushed all the pot I had stashed in my underwear drawer.”In the end, Mastromonaco was allowed to join the administration, she wrote, “but I was randomly drug-tested pretty much once a month for the first year, and regularly after that.”But would-be staffers in the Biden administration whose dream jobs were derailed by an opaque system now feel their own truthfulness has been used against them.“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” the former staffer said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 kidnapped Indonesians rescued after Philippine sea mishap

    Philippine police rescued three Indonesian hostages and captured one of their Abu Sayyaf captors when the militants’ speedboat was lashed by huge waves and overturned as they were fleeing government operations, the military said Friday. Authorities were searching for a fourth Indonesian kidnap victim who was on board the speedboat when it capsized off Pasigan Island Thursday night in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said. A Philippine police report said villagers found the Indonesian men along the shore of South Ubian town in Tawi Tawi and called the police.

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency has made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 14 years after conducting a series of raids this week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws including capital punishment. A total of more than 35 kg (77 lb) of narcotics including about 20.5 kg of cannabis, as well as heroin, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs were seized in the raids, Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said. "This operation shows that cannabis remains a clear and present threat to society," a CNB spokesman told a briefing on Thursday.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • New York Man Pleads Guilty After Sharks Were Found in Pool in His Basement

    A man in New York has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of seven sandbar sharks and an endangered smalltooth sawfish following a search of his home.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • NAACP implored NFL to not 'fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies' with new Fox TV deal

    The civil rights group cited the networks's frequent criticism of player protests while urging the NFL to cut ties with Fox.

  • Canadian tried in China on spy charges, no verdict announced

    China on Friday put on trial one of two Canadians held for more than two years in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive. Canada said its consular officials were refused permission to attend the proceedings against Michael Spavor, who is accused by China of stealing state secrets. Jim Nickel, the Canadian Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, said following a meeting with Spavor’s lawyer that the hearing ended at noon Friday after two hours.

  • New Documentary Shows How James Webb Telescope Could Change Our Relationship to the Universe

    SXSW Review: "The Hunt for Planet B" shows why searching for life on other planets is worth the effort.