Top News: Marine Killed, Gorilla Death, Capitol Riot Suspect

GEORGIA — Top news stories in Georgia from the past week included a Marine from Lawrenceville who was killed in a training accident; a gorilla at Zoo Atlanta that recently died was the world's fourth-oldest gorilla; a man accused of shooting two deputies was arrested on the run; and a Texas man was arrested following threats against Georgia election workers.

Plus, an online fundraiser was created to help a police officer whose wife died two weeks after giving birth; friends are trying to help pay the legal expenses of a Georgia teen charged with several offenses last year in relation to his presence at the U.S. Capitol riot; a Georgian is a member of the Olympic bobsled team; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day supporting The King Center in Atlanta, and more in our roundup of good news stories from Georgia's Patch sites this week.

Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.

Here are some of this week's top headlines:

A Lawrencville Marine was one of the two killed Tuesday in a training accident in North Carolina, reported WSB-TV.

A Texas man is accused of threatening to kill Georgia election workers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Chad Christopher Stark, 54, of Leander, Texas, is charged with making interstate threats after being accused of posting a message on Craigslist saying, "Georgia Patriots it's time for us to take back our state from these lawless treasonous traitors."

A Canton police officer's wife has died about two weeks after giving birth to the couple's second child, a daughter. According to a GoFundMe page created to help the family, Brianna Lee passed away unexpectedly from medical complications Jan. 16.

Story continues

Family friends have established a fundraiser for the Milton teen who was charged with several offenses last year in relation to his role at the U.S. Capitol riot. Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, of Milton, was arrested Feb. 5, 2021 on charges related to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day supporting The King Center in Atlanta. A spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE magazine that the couple provided meals to volunteers and staff.

A man accused of shooting two South Georgia deputies is behind bars. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Tyler Keith Henderson was arrested in Thomas County.



The world's fourth oldest gorilla recently passed away. Choomba, a female western lowland gorilla, died Jan. 13 at age 59, Zoo Atlanta confirmed. She was the second-oldest gorilla at the zoo.

More Top Stories:

Don't miss local news from Georgia. Sign up for free Patch alerts and daily newsletters.

Thanks for reading Patch!

This article originally appeared on the Atlanta Patch