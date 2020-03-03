Top NIH Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus outbreak could be 'one of those things we look back on and say boy, that was bad'

acollman@businessinsider.com (Ashley Collman)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about the coronavirus outbreak in a story published by Politico on Tuesday.
  • Fauci said the outbreak has the potential to be "really, really bad."
  • As of Tuesday, there were more than 100 cases of coronavirus in the US and six deaths.
  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

One of the nation's leading infectious disease experts said the coronavirus outbreak in the US "could be really, really bad."

In an interview with Politico, which was published Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn't think "we are going to get out of this completely unscathed."

"I think that this is going to be one of those things we look back on and say boy, that was bad," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Politico's Sarah Owermohle.

The NIAID is a branch of the National Institutes of Health. As director of the NIAID for the past 35 years, Fauci has led the response to outbreaks including Zika, Ebola, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

"It could be really, really bad," he said about coronavirus. "I don't think it's gonna be, because I think we'd be able to do the kind of mitigation. It could be mild. I don't think it's going to be that mild either. It's really going to depend on how we mobilize."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has face sharp criticism for testing so few people, and bungling the rollout of its own test, Business Insider's Aylin Woodward and Aria Bendix reported. Experts expect the number of confirmed cases to increase once more people in the US are tested.

As of Tuesday, 106 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins. Six people in the US have died of the disease COVID-19, all in Washington State.

Read the full interview with Fauci from Politico »

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Trump Predicts Biden ‘Will Be in a Home’ if He Wins Election While the Country is Run by ‘Super Left Radical Crazies’
    National Review

    Trump Predicts Biden ‘Will Be in a Home’ if He Wins Election While the Country is Run by ‘Super Left Radical Crazies’

    President Trump on Monday took particularly sharp aim at his Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden, saying the former vice president will be living in a “home” if elected president while those around him, “radical crazies,” lead the country for him. “They're going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country,” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. Trump's comments came the night before Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primaries.

  • Putin proposes to enshrine God, heterosexual marriage in constitution
    AFP

    Putin proposes to enshrine God, heterosexual marriage in constitution

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to parliament a number of constitutional changes, including amendments that mention God and stipulate that marriage is a union of a man and woman. Putin in January unleashed a political storm by proposing an overhaul of the constitution, the first changes to the basic law since 1993. Shortly afterwards, the lower house unanimously approved the constitutional reform bill in a first reading after less than two hours of debate.

  • Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chairwoman to ‘Go to Hell’ on Fox News
    The Daily Beast

    Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chairwoman to ‘Go to Hell’ on Fox News

    Former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile lashed out Tuesday at Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel during a Fox News appearance, repeatedly telling McDaniel to “go to hell” for claiming the Democratic primary will be “rigged” against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Hours before polls close in 14 Democratic primary states, Brazile—now a Fox News contributor—was asked by America's Newsroom anchor Sandra Smith to react to comments made by McDaniel earlier on the program. It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is,” the GOP chair said.

  • Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9
    Associated Press

    Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

    Tensions over how to contain the coronavirus escalated Tuesday in the United States as the death toll climbed to nine and lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis. All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. The number of infections in the U.S. overall climbed past 100, scattered across at least 15 states, with 27 cases in Washington alone.

  • Super Tuesday: Michael Bloomberg says he will eat at Chinese restaurant to show solidarity over coronavirus
    The Independent

    Super Tuesday: Michael Bloomberg says he will eat at Chinese restaurant to show solidarity over coronavirus

    Michael Bloomberg has said he will eat at a Chinese restaurant in the coming days to show solidarity with businesses who have been hit by public fears about coronavirus. The multi-billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate made the pledge during a Fox News town hall event in Virginia as he hopes to kickstart his 2020 campaign with a strong performance in Super Tuesday this week. Mr Bloomberg was asked by Fox News' Bret Baier how he would deal with the impact of coronavirus on the US economy.

  • A member of the inner circle of Iran's Supreme Leader died of the coronavirus, as the country records more deaths than anywhere outside China
    Business Insider

    A member of the inner circle of Iran's Supreme Leader died of the coronavirus, as the country records more deaths than anywhere outside China

    A top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died of coronavirus on Monday. Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, is among a growing number of government officials to contract the virus. Iran has logged more deaths than anywhere outside of China, with 54 confirmed fatalities and 978 infections.

  • Reuters

    Mexico speeds up extraditions of cartel bosses to U.S.

    The government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stepped up extraditions of suspected drug cartel leaders to the United States, official data show, as Washington presses for increased bilateral cooperation on security. Last year, Mexico's government extradited 58 people wanted in the United States, according to figures from the attorney general's office seen by Reuters. The Mexican government did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the extraditions data.

  • 7 Killed After Tornadoes Shred Buildings Across Nashville, Central Tennessee
    Time

    7 Killed After Tornadoes Shred Buildings Across Nashville, Central Tennessee

    At least 7 people were killed early Tuesday as two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee, shredding about 40 buildings across the Nashville area. “A tornado skipped across the county,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean while visiting an emergency shelter early Tuesday. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Maggie Hannan confirmed the initial death toll of 7.

  • When Its Soldiers Were Killed In Syria, Turkey's Air Force Went to War
    The National Interest

    When Its Soldiers Were Killed In Syria, Turkey's Air Force Went to War

    Key point: Just after midnight on December 3, a Turkish military convoy was rolling into a military outpost west of Saraqeb in Idlib province when at 1:13 AM deadly artillery fire came raining down from the sky. The barrage, which originated from Syrian Arab Army forces, killed eight Turkish soldiers and supporting civilian personnel and wounded seven more. Since an agreement in 2018, the Turkish Army has maintained several hundred personnel in twelve outposts in Idlib province to observe a ceasefire agreement brokered with Moscow and Damascus supposedly designating the province as a safe haven.

  • Netanyahu Within Range of Forming Government on Third Try
    Bloomberg

    Netanyahu Within Range of Forming Government on Third Try

    Recently indicted in three graft cases, Netanyahu had gambled on repeat elections to win a majority in parliament and possibly keep himself out of jail. Exit polls released by three television stations showed Netanyahu's Likud party and its religious and nationalist allies eclipsing the opposing camp led by former military chief Benny Gantz. Public opinion polls had suggested that Netanyahu's prospects improved in the final stretch ahead of Monday's race, and Likud appears to have won as many as 37 seats in parliament, five more than it did in the September vote.

  • Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 8 die in Tennessee
    Yahoo News Video

    Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 8 die in Tennessee

    Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least eight people. One of the twisters caused severe damage in downtown Nashville.

  • John Roberts is the Supreme Court's new middle. Here's what that means for abortion.
    NBC News

    John Roberts is the Supreme Court's new middle. Here's what that means for abortion.

    If people associate one issue with the U.S. Supreme Court, it is typically abortion. Pro-choice advocates see the constitutional right to abortion access hanging by a thread. Chief Justice John Roberts, the new center of the court, will likely determine the future of reproductive rights in America.

  • Governor, US Senate, House seats nominations fill NC ballots
    Associated Press

    Governor, US Senate, House seats nominations fill NC ballots

    North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall. Dozens of nominations for federal, state government and legislative seats appear on primary ballots below the high-profile choices for president that brought massive candidate operations and advertising to the state in recent weeks. Primary results should set the fall election lineups for seats currently held by Cooper and Tillis.

  • 7 Examples of Centuries-Old Design That Combat Climate Change
    Architectural Digest

    7 Examples of Centuries-Old Design That Combat Climate Change

    A new book by Taschen studies the methods of 20 indigenous populations, from Iraq to Tanzania, that best show how humans can live in harmony with nature Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Eddie Gallagher: 60 Minutes segment profiling Navy SEAL accused of 'normalising' war crimes
    The Independent

    Eddie Gallagher: 60 Minutes segment profiling Navy SEAL accused of 'normalising' war crimes

    CBS news program 60 Minutes is facing criticism and calls for boycott for a piece the program aired profiling alleged war criminal Eddie Gallagher, whose punishment after posing for a “trophy photo” with a dead teenage ISIS fighter was reversed by President Donald Trump. The program featured 60 Minutes correspondent David Martin interviewing Mr Gallagher - a Navy SEAL who was tried for war crimes - at his home in Florida, conducting interviews and questioning him about his life since his war crimes trial.

  • China is reportedly making people download an Alibaba-backed app that decides whether they'll be quarantined for coronavirus
    Business Insider

    China is reportedly making people download an Alibaba-backed app that decides whether they'll be quarantined for coronavirus

    The Chinese government is reportedly telling citizens to use a mobile app that tells them if they will be quarantined for the novel coronavirus. E-commerce giant Alibaba and its sister company Ant Financial run the app, which also reportedly sends people's information and location to police. The app represents an unprecedented use of consumer smartphone technology by a nation-state to respond to a public health crisis — and privacy advocates worry it's giving the Chinese government an excuse to harvest more citizen data.

  • Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers infected with coronavirus, state media reports
    USA TODAY

    Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers infected with coronavirus, state media reports

    Nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers have been infected with the coronavirus, Iranian state media reported Tuesday, as the country accused of concealing information about the virus struggles to contain an outbreak that has hit the highest levels of government. The prevalence of coronavirus among Iran's political leadership appears to be a unique example of the virus' deep impact on a nation's authorities, even compared to China, the epicenter of the disease, where there are 80,151 confirmed cases and 2,943 deaths. Iranian media reported that 23 members of the Islamic Republic's parliament now have the virus, as does the head of the country's emergency services.

  • Iran Wouldn't Mess With The Royal Navy If London Had More Ships
    The National Interest

    Iran Wouldn't Mess With The Royal Navy If London Had More Ships

    Key point Iranian boats tried to “impede” the British oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz... The Royal Navy plans briefly to double its number of warships in the Persian Gulf following an attempted attack by Iranian forces on a British oil tanker on July 20, 2019. But the temporary increase in British warships in the region, from one to two, underscores just how few ships the Royal Navy can deploy even in an emergency.

  • Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife
    Reuters

    Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed turns to UK Supreme Court in battle with ex-wife

    Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to Britain's top court to try to stop publication of two judgments given in a legal battle with his former wife over the wardship of their two children. Mohammed has been involved in a dispute with Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah, over the welfare of their two children since last May. Andrew McFarlane, president of London's High Court Family Division, who has been overseeing the case, has issued two judgments and in January decided these should be made public.

  • Remain in Mexico: asylum seekers at border see hopes raised then dashed
    The Guardian

    Remain in Mexico: asylum seekers at border see hopes raised then dashed

    Esmeralda Martínez got the news via a WhatsApp message: a court had invalidated the US “remain in Mexico” program, which had obliged her to stay put south of the border while her asylum claim was heard. It had been six months since she fled Guatemala after the murder of her husband. Despite the confusion, the temporary invalidation of MPP offered rare hope for about 2,500 migrants living in the insecure and insalubrious tent city along the Rio Grande in the city of Matamoros, a stronghold of the notorious Gulf cartel.

  • Map of where coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country
    NBC News

    Map of where coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country

    U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States. This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 1, there were at least 85 cases confirmed in the U.S. Several of the cases have been tested by state or local labs and will be confirmed by additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Here's what happens to the votes for candidates who drop out
    Associated Press

    Here's what happens to the votes for candidates who drop out

    The abrupt departures of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar from the Democratic presidential race on the eve of Super Tuesday primaries could be frustrating for the millions of people who have already voted in those 14 states and might have cast ballots for them. As voters stream to precincts across the country Tuesday, here's a look at what happens to ballots already submitted for the candidates no longer in the race. As candidates sprinted through Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, those with the resources also expanded into the delegate-rich California, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia, leading early-voting events.

  • Conservative News Giant Newsmax Is Funding a Super PAC for Its Publisher’s GOP Senate Ally
    The Daily Beast

    Conservative News Giant Newsmax Is Funding a Super PAC for Its Publisher’s GOP Senate Ally

    As the competitive Maine Senate race heated up last summer, the conservative news outlet Newsmax blared a warning to its audience: Democratic moneymen were pouring cash into an effort to flip one of Republicans' most endangered Senate seats. “Progressive big-money donors are stepping up their crusade against centrist Sen. Susan Collins,” Newsmax senior editor David Patten wrote. “Advertising Analytics reports none of the $1.3 million spent on the Senate race so far has come from Republican sources.”

  • Trump proclaims his campaign rallies 'very safe' from coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    Trump proclaims his campaign rallies 'very safe' from coronavirus

    President Trump said Monday that campaign rallies like the one he had planned for later that evening in Charlotte, N.C., are “very safe. Well, these were set up a long time ago and others are,” Trump told reporters. You could ask that to the Democrats because they're having a lot of rallies.

  • Coronavirus grocery list: What items you need to buy in case of self-quarantine
    TODAY

    Coronavirus grocery list: What items you need to buy in case of self-quarantine

    In the event that you do need to self-quarantine, or if you find yourself caring for someone who may have been exposed to coronavirus, it's a good idea stock up on some nutritious foods that will last you for up to two weeks, but you don't need to prepare for the apocalypse. TODAY Food has put together a list of nutrient-dense, shelf-stable foods and hearty produce items that will help keep your family nourished and satisfied in the event that they will be staying inside for an extended period of time. Canned goods Canned items are staple goods to stock up on during many types of emergencies.