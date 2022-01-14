🌱 Top Oceanside Happenings + COVID-19 Misinformation

Welcome back, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get this Friday started on an informed note.

The Top Things To Do This Weekend in Oceanside include the Western Surfing Championship, Artist Awakening. Plus Banana Dang and Booze Brothers anniversaries and a Car Show benefit at Black Plague Brewery are all happening this weekend in Oceanside. The Carlsbad Marathon is also happening at the Shoppes at Carlsbad. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) San Diego County Government: Local Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation. The discussion included the impact of COVID-19 in children, the current understanding of the severity of the Omicron variant compared to previous strains, misstatements about co-morbidities and COVID deaths, the early therapies for COVID infection that are or are not helpful, the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as other issues. (Press Release Desk) The House of Representatives passed legislation authored by Rep. Mike Levin that grants National Guard and Reserve troops the same GI Bill benefits as active-duty military. “National Guard and Reserve members are increasingly serving on the front lines of our nation’s greatest challenges, responding to climate disasters, the pandemic, and the attack on our nation’s Capitol,” said Levin, a Democrat who represents the 49th District in north coastal San Diego County. (Times of San Diego) The City of Del Mar, North County Transit District and California Coastal Commission are still not agreeing about a proposed fencing project on the Del Mar bluffs, which the transit district said they are pursuing despite new objections from both the city and state agency. One of the application phases listed is fencing “in Oceanside, Encinitas and Del Mar.” (Coast News) Gov. Newsom proposes 'Gas Tax Holiday' as fuel prices surge. The Golden State may not receive another gas tax hike this summer under Newsom's budget proposal. The inflation adjustment on gasoline prices was set to befall Californians in July. (San Diego Patch)

City of Oceanside - Government : "The City’s Green Oceanside team worked with Friends of El Corazon Park and Nature Collective to install educational signs along the beautiful mile-long Garrison Creek Trail. To access the trailhead, enter at 3210 Oceanside Blvd. at the A..." (Facebook)

MCCS Camp Pendleton: "Did you know? Parents of a newborn can receive a $10 gift card at the MCX! All they would have to do is visit the MCX within 90 days of the birth and present a copy of the birth certificate to Customer Service. Learn more about MCX speci..." (Facebook)

Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA: "Check out this amazing overnight camp opportunity for Military children ages 7-16! The Seven Stars Foundation has agreed to sponsor a limited number of spots at Camp Marston in Julian from 8/7-8/12 and 8/14-8/19. Email our Program Direct..." (Facebook)

Oceanside Chamber: "Join us at our next Rising Star Breakfast on January 18th.⁠Tickets still available, register online!⁠⁠The Oceanside Chamber's Rising Star Program aims to champion students that have overcome significant challenges in their life, but h..." (Instagram)

City of Oceanside Public Library: "All Oceanside Public Library locations will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. You can still access eBooks, eMagazines and much more 24/7 through our website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org" (Facebook)

Events:

Funeral Planning- What No One is Telling you. Friday Jan 14 3 pm PST / 5 pm CST / 6 pm EST (January 14)

Does Science Contradict What is Written in the Bible? (January 14)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 18)

Top 10 Divorce Mistakes & How to Avoid Them – Vesta Carlsbad, CA Hub (January 20)

In Concert: Mariela Contreras (June 17)

B & W tower speakers for sale (Details)

Resident Manager for Beachside Condo Community (Details)

