Top officials could see increased partnership as new Shelby County leaders take oaths

Four years after a "blue wave" swept Shelby County, the county is even bluer, with all top elected positions now held by Democrats.

On Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, 43, was sworn in to his second term as the sixth mayor of the state's largest county.

Amy Weirich, the county’s former district attorney general and the last Republican holdout, has now been replaced by Steve Mulroy, who ran on a reform campaign platform, advocating for a decrease in youth transfers, for bail reform and for a more diverse office.

While not a partisan race, the office of Shelby County Juvenile Judge is now held by Tarik Sugarmon, who campaigned with Harris and Mulroy. He is the first Black juvenile court judge in Shelby County after his defeat of Dan Michael, who he had previously lost to in 2014. He, too, has advocated for a decrease in the number of youths transferred to adult court, saying overhauling due process is a priority.

And, the Shelby County Commission will also have a new composition, with a Democratic supermajority.

This strengthened "blue wave" and input of new voices, some of whom have already signaled a desire to work closely with one another, could mean change for Shelby County particularly in the area of criminal justice, say supporters of the newly elected officials.

"I hope it will be a cultural shift and a shift in thinking of how do we deal with some of these complex problems with new resources and new ways of treatment and intervention," said Tajuan Stout Mitchell, a former Memphis City Schools board member and Memphis City Council member who is serving on Sugarmon's transition team. "I hope, I pray. It’s not just red and blue, red, white and blue. It’s about how we survive as a community together. We’ve tried one way for 60 years or more. It’s time for fresh thinking and fresh approaches."

Three leaders indicate a desire to work in tandem on issues of crime, justice

On the issues of how to tackle crime and criminal justice, Harris, Sugarmon and Mulroy often found consensus during their campaigns.

Story continues

In his first four years as mayor, Harris focused on "the root causes of crime" through things like the "ban the box" initiative and strengthening Shelby County's Office of Reentry, which interacts with every individual mandated for parole and released in Shelby County.

During his earliest days in office, Harris said he favored Department of Justice oversight continuing over Shelby County Juvenile Court. That oversight would cease in October 2018, a cessation supported by then-Judge Michael.

Sugarmon would point in his campaign to one of the DOJ monitor's last reports, from 2018, that cited racial disparities still existing in the court's due process system, saying he wanted to address due process concerns.

He has said the court should not directly appoint attorneys for defendants or appoint magistrates.

Harris, indeed, was sworn in Wednesday by Sugarmon, who said he was glad to swear in a mayor who “has committed to the children of Shelby County his interest and his full weight and authority.”

In his remarks later in the ceremony, Harris said all the officials had been “entrusted with an awesome honor.”

“I pledge to stay focused on the needs of working families,” Harris said. “I pledge to work my heart out. I pledge to honor the investment that those who came before me made in this community.”

Stout Mitchell said the county needs to think of new ways to house and work with children who are violent, including requiring counseling in juvenile court.

"I’m looking forward to change in the direction of juvenile court," she said.

As for Mulroy, at his swearing-in ceremony Wednesday he pledged to spend less of the county's prosecutorial resources on things like marijuana possession, fines and fees and instead focus on violent crime.

“We cannot incarcerate our way out of this problem," Mulroy said. "We need to find new ways. And among those ways, not the only way, but among those ways is a recognition that unconscious bias of well-meaning people can propagate through the system causing a self perpetuating, self reinforcing cycle of systemic discrimination.”

If trust is restored in the fairness of the system, people will begin to cooperate with the law, “and that is the way we will finally bend the curve on crime in Shelby County," Mulroy said. “It’s not fairness or safety. It’s not even a balance between fairness and safety. It’s fairness as a means of getting to safety. That means nothing less than transformative reform.”

Sugarmon said that while he won’t be able to collaborate with people in political office or discuss cases with them, he does think there will be a “comprehensive approach to rehabilitating youth.”

“I am encouraged by Mayor Harris’ interest on helping youth and families in our community,” Sugarmon said. “It ties in very closely with the programs I need and want to have on rehabilitating families and youth. And so to have a mayor that has a like-mind and a county commission that is interested in programs and helping youth, that’s really going to turn our crime problem around, to have a comprehensive wraparound approach as a county.”

Partnership an asset, supporters say

Some of the partisan changes in elected offices won't make an immediately visible impact, said Paul Morris, the former Downtown Memphis Commission president who led Harris' transition team in 2018 and is an adviser to his current team.

Largely, the same attorneys will go to work in 201 Poplar or juvenile court, and the same employees will go to work in clerks offices, Morris said.

"But I am excited for new leadership to have a chance to make a difference. I certainly hope there’s a positive difference made and I’m optimistic," he said.

The fact that three major players in the county, the mayor, juvenile court judge and district attorney general, have worked well together during their campaigns, is a "good sign," Morris said.

"I think it's important that all the players involved in our criminal justice system work cooperatively together," he said. "The fact they already have a good relationship and see things similarly in terms of policies is helpful."

On the commission, newcomers include two former school board members, Democrats Miska Clay Bibbs and Shante Avant.

Others are Charlie Caswell, executive director of Legacy of Legends Community Development Corporation; Britney Thornton, an activist and founder of nonprofit JUICE Orange Mound; and Erika Sugarmon, a teacher and activist who's known in Memphis for her advocacy on voting rights issues. She is also Tarik Sugarmon's sister.

And, returning to the commission is Henri Brooks, who previously served eight years on the commission and 14 years in the Tennessee legislature. All six newcomers are Democrats.

The partnership between these myriad leaders is likely to be an asset for Shelby County, said Hendrell Remus, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

“I think the message of an agenda that actually lifts up and propels working people, pulls people out of poverty, gives a commonsense approach to helping to reduce crime and keep Shelby County safe is going to be at the forefront of this new blue leadership of the county, especially when it comes to the criminal justice system and juvenile justice system," Remus said.

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shelby County leaders take oaths: top elected positions are Democrats