Top oil producers likely to hold course despite Ukraine war

Top oil producers are expected Wednesday to agree to carry on only gradually opening the taps, despite Russia's assault on Ukraine sending prices spiralling (AFP/JOE KLAMAR) (JOE KLAMAR)
Julia ZAPPEI with Emeline BURCKEL in London
·3 min read

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers are expected Wednesday to agree to hold firm on only gradually opening the taps despite Russia's assault on Ukraine sending prices spiralling.

Both WTI crude and Brent broke above $110 a barrel Wednesday. Brent is at a high last seen in 2014, while WTI is at levels not seen since 2013.

But analysts expect the 23-member OPEC+ group at its monthly meeting Wednesday to stick to a decision from last year for an output target of 400,000 barrels per day for April as well.

On Sunday, OPEC leader Riyadh confirmed the commitment of the 13-country group to the agreement with its 10 partners, led by Moscow, which faces international criticism and sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "affirmed the kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

- 'Risk for disruptions' -

The gathering starts with a technical discussion at 1:00 p.m. local Vienna time (1200 GMT) followed by a formal meeting to endorse any decision, scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The meetings, held via video conference, come a day after International Energy Agency (IEA) countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil to stabilise global markets.

The United States will contribute half of the amount, President Joe Biden announced.

But the move has failed to assure markets, and analysts have low expectations that OPEC+ will take any decision to rein in surging prices.

"The war in Ukraine is getting very ugly and destructive and hostilities between the West and Russia are intensifying. High risk for disruptions to both crude and natural gas," Bjarne Schieldrop of Seb said.

"Could OPEC help? Yes, but it will probably choose not to," Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote said.

- 'Paper promise' -

OPEC+ has so far resisted pressure from major oil consumers, such as the US, to open the taps more as some of its members, including Nigeria and Angola, struggle to meet quotas.

Between December and January, OPEC members boosted their production by 64,000 barrels per day (bpd), far below their 400,000 bpd agreement, according to the organisation's last monthly report.

"The pledge from OPEC+ to increase supply is so far a paper promise... adding to the shortness in the supply market and further stoking the bullish price environment," Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), whose secretariat is based in Vienna, had drastically slashed production in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread through the world, pummelling demand and prices.

Wednesday's meeting takes place at a key moment as negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are widely expected to come to a head in the coming days.

The deal provided sanctions relief for Tehran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme but has been disintegrating since former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, including on Iran's oil exports.

If an agreement were to be found and sanctions lifted again, it could unlock the Iranian exports.

bur-emb/anb/jza/kjm

Recommended Stories

  • First Lady Jill Biden Supports Ukraine and American Manufacturing with LaPointe Dress

    FLOTUS’ guests at the State of the Union included the ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S.

  • Mark Lane: Flyers the latest evidence of hate groups among us

    Gov. DeSantis, former President Trump and others too often see extremist groups as the enemies of their enemies, not as the enemies of democracy.

  • Rubio skipping SOTU over COVID-19 testing mandate: 'I don't have time'

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will skip President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday because of the COVID-19 testing requirement for attendees. "I don't have time to go take a COVID test today," Rubio said, according to a tweet from HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic. "I only take a test if I'm sick."Rubio's office confirmed his plans to The Hill. Rubio complained about the requirements for the State of the Union during his speech at the...

  • Delaware Congressional delegation liked what they heard from Biden State of the Union

    All three members of Congress expressed support of President Joe Biden's proposals going forward.

  • Indian banks concerned as trade settlements with Russia stall in face of sanctions

    Indian banks are scrambling after bills for imports from Russia have started bouncing and payments for exports have been stuck in the wake of sanctions imposed by the west on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The Reserve Bank of India has met with select bankers and is trying to assess the exposure that lenders have to Russia and to Ukraine and the impact it may have on Indian banks, said another senior banking executive. Russian exports to India stood at some $6.9 billion in 2021.

  • Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

    Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced nationwide seven-and-a-half hour daily power cuts, the longest in more than a quarter of a century, as its foreign exchange crisis leaves it unable to import oil.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Russia Hammers Ukraine; Oil Prices Surge Above $100 A Barrel

    The Dow Jones industrials were sharply lower Tuesday, as Russian troops closed in on Kyiv. Lucid Motors plunged on earnings.

  • Global oil market is ‘going to look different’ after Russia-Ukraine war, strategist explains

    Blue Line Futures Chief Market Strategist Philip Streible joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the increase in oil prices and the outlook for the global oil market.

  • As Russia steps up assault, Ukrainians beat weary path to safety

    Thousands of people fleeing fierce fighting in Ukraine streamed across central European border crossings on Wednesday as Russian troops bombarded Ukrainian cities and looked poised to advance on the embattled capital, Kyiv. Western nations raced to supply humanitarian and military aid while piling pressure on a Russian economy already reeling under sanctions, with U.S. President Joe Biden warning Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader had "no idea what's coming". The United Nations has estimated that close to 700,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries since the invasion began in what the UN Refugee Agency has warned looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.

  • ‘Barrels at any price.’ Relentless rally pushes oil prices past $110 as Russia-Ukraine war fuels panic

    Oil prices surge past $110 a barrel on Wednesday, ahead of an OPEC+ meeting as an intensifying war in Ukraine drives supply fears.

  • Texas runoff a show of strength for progressive Democrats

    Progressive Democrat Jessica Cisneros' primary challenge to U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas will go to a runoff, a show of strength by the party's left that has invigorated its supporters but also raised concerns among some analysts about her ability to win the seat in the November general election. The liberal Cisneros, 28, won enough votes according to projections by the Associated Press to force a May 24 runoff in her second challenge to Cuellar. Cuellar, 66, arguably is the House of Representatives' most conservative Democrat, a leaning that served him well in his nine previous races.

  • Vaccine mandate at the BNP Paribas Open offers little real protection to fans

    Science suggests "fully vaccinated" people who haven't received a booster have little protection from COVID, Palm Desert's Vince Karlen writes.

  • Growing list of Republicans will not attend SOTU over testing mandate

    Several Republican lawmakers have said they will not attend President Biden's Tuesday State of the Union address because of the mandated coronavirus testing before the speech."I'm healthy, so I won't be taking a test for COVID... so I won't be attending the #SOTU," Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said in a tweet Tuesday.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) had announced on Monday that he would not attend Biden's speech because he did not have the time to get...

  • Russia's Lavrov reportedly says third world war would be 'nuclear and destructive'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said a third world war would be "nuclear and destructive," according to comments reported by the RIA news agency and

  • Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine was invaded to stop nuclear threat

    STORY: "Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Sergei Lavrov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address. "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger."He delivered the speech to a thin crowd since many diplomats including France and Britain staged a walk-out to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.They stood in a circle outside the meeting for the duration of Lavrov's speech, holding a Ukrainian flag. Lavrov was supposed to attend the session in person but the visit was canceled, with Russia accusing unidentified EU states of blocking his flight path. At the same meeting, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of war crimes through its shelling of his country and called for a special meeting to address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction. Earlier, a minute of silence was held for the victims of fighting in Ukraine.

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • HEY, WILLIE! Can't get our fill of Phil analysis; weighing in on Mickelson ...

    Did Lefty have all this coming, or is there some overkill in play here?

  • Russian Hit Squad Sent to Assassinate Zelensky ‘Eliminated,’ Ukrainian Official Says

    The Chechen special-forces team sent to assassinate Zelensky was "directly destroyed," a Ukrainian defense official said.

  • Russia has been accused of using 'vacuum bombs' in Ukraine. What are those?

    Russia has been accused of using thermobaric weapons, also called vacuum bombs, in Ukraine. If true, it could be "a war crime," the White House said.

  • Ukrainian authorities say citizens don't need to declare captured Russian tanks and military equipment for tax purposes

    Authorities said the declaration of seized tanks and military equipment is unnecessary as the "cost of this does not exceed 100 living wages."