The Top One-Year MBA Programs In The U.S.

Marc Ethier
·16 min read

Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business offers one of just a handful of one-year MBA programs at major business schools in the U.S. The Mendoza one-year MBA starts in June and has an average of 33 students each year. Notre Dame photo

A graduate degree was not something Samantha Wargolet had given a lot of thought to pursuing. Born and raised in Minnesota, she got her undergraduate degree in Ohio before returning home to work for consulting giant Deloitte in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Wargolet’s career was humming along nicely, but soon higher education began to beckon. Deloitte is one of the world’s foremost employers of MBAs, and Wargolet worked every day with colleagues who had — or who planned to get — the degree. But there was a major sticking point: the idea of putting her career on hold for two years. That was a strange concept.

“No one in my family had ever done anything like that,” she says.

The solution: a one-year MBA. And for a bonus, the one-year program that many consider the best in the world just happened to be in that same region where she had spent most of her life.

BIG CONCERNS ABOUT TAKING 2 YEARS OFF

Samantha Wargolet

“I always intended to graduate, get a career I enjoyed, and just stick with that,” Wargolet tells Poets&Quants. “For me, it was really after starting my job at Deloitte that I began to meet a lot of colleagues who spoke really highly of their MBA experiences and the impact it had on their careers.”

She was convinced that she needed an MBA to further her career. But two years away from everything she had worked hard to build was a non-starter.

“Personally, I’ve always valued education, I’ve always enjoyed academics. So I was excited about the idea of maybe continuing that — but that was certainly not in the plan,” she says. “I think the biggest thing for me was that I still had a lot of concerns about taking two full years out of the workforce.”

Her plans began to change when she learned about the one-year MBA program at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois, which many consider the premier accelerated MBA program in the U.S.

“It seemed like a really good fit to get what I wanted out of an MBA, but not take that full two years out,” says Wargolet, who was admitted to the Kellogg 1Y MBA program last spring and will graduate this May. “And I had a lot of close colleagues who just happened to attend the 1Y Kellogg program and they all spoke so highly of the experience and the great value of a one-year program. And finally, after I visited, it was clear that Kellogg would also be a really good cultural fit.

“It was definitely my top choice, when I was applying to different schools.”

LITTLE CHANGE IN NUMBER OF APPLICANTS CONSIDERING A 1-YEAR MBA

Are one-year MBA programs still “having a moment”? Poets&Quants suggested they might be when we last visited the subject in 2019. (We previously examined the advantages and drawbacks of one-year MBAs here and here.) The answer is: possibly, but the data — all but meaningless after a year complicated by coronavirus — won’t make the case.

One-year MBAs offer a chance for professionals to “Get in. Get out. Get back to work” as one well-known school puts it on their program website. They are the U.S. graduate management ecosystem’s answer to Europe’s popular one-year master in management programs. But they haven’t caught on in the way specialty master’s programs, particularly in finance and business analytics, have in the last five years; and they look to be losing a step to online MBA programs as well, the latter a contest that has certainly intensified in the last year. Further, one-year MBAs have at least partly been caught in the headwinds that had stymied the growth of two-year programs before relaxed testing requirements and extended admissions deadlines last year reversed years of declines.

There is reason to believe that coronavirus has not been kind to the accelerated MBA. One top school delayed the start of a pair of one-year programs last year, and enrollment is declining at others.

Rahul Choudaha, director of industry insights and research communications for the Graduate Management Admission Council, says data about one-year MBAs from GMAC’s major 2019 survey of prospective students is not directly comparable with new, as-yet-unreleased 2020 data — and Covid-19 is at least indirectly to blame. Choudaha tells P&Q that in an effort to “provide better predictive insights” in reporting data from July to December 2020 for those planning to pursue graduate management education in 2021, GMAC used data on “program preferences” as compared to “program considerations” — and therefore “the questions are different and not comparable.” However, he was able to find one apples-to-apples data point: program consideration for one-year MBA for July to December 2019 versus July to December 2020, which shows that “the numbers are flat at 46%.”

But there is a bright side. Choudaha says as part of nearly 70% of programs participating in GMAC’s 2020 Application Trends Survey reporting growth in applications amid the pandemic — up from just 30% of programs in 2019 — one-year program demand also has enjoyed a reversal in fortunes.

“Given that candidates of one-year MBAs are likely to have more work experience than the two-year MBA program candidates, they are motivated to seek leadership roles,” Choudaha says, adding that in the forthcoming Prospective Students Survey, due out this month, “candidates preferring a one-year MBA noted that obtaining a senior-level position is their top career goal compared to getting a salary increase for two-year MBA candidates. One-year MBA programs continue to offer value to mid-career professionals who plan to ride out this economic downturn with stronger skillsets and deeper networks needed to take senior roles.”

‘VERY, VERY STRONG’ ADMISSIONS SEASON FOR 2 CORNELL PROGRAMS

If the deans at Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management have serious concerns about the long-term viability of their two one-year MBA programs, they aren’t letting on. Enrollment may be down at both the one-year MBA based in Ithaca, New York, and the Cornell Tech MBA on Roosevelt Island in New York City, but Dean Mark Nelson doesn’t hesitate in waving that away as a Covid “blip” — and as evidence, he points to as-yet-unpublished application numbers for the incoming Class of 2022 that starts in May.

“We are looking at an admission season that is very, very strong, and that I think is capturing the fact that students are seeing the value of the degree, both our one-year MBA here at Ithaca and also the Johnson Cornell Tech degree,” Nelson tells P&Q. “I feel like our students have been doing well with our virtual teaching environment. It’s obviously something that everyone’s looking forward to moving on to face-to-face instruction from. But on the other hand, frankly, the school was really well-positioned to be able to offer virtual teaching, given that we have some synchronous distance teaching that we do with our Americas MBA program on an ongoing basis. So that was tremendously helpful.

“We’re having good placement success for the students in the program. So in general, I think we’re quite pleased. The enrollment drop is a one-year blip.

“With a program that starts in May, and you’re closing the class over the course of winter/spring, so you’ve got people in this tremendous moment of uncertainty. And so what we said to them is, ‘You do what’s right for you, and we want you here if you want to be here, but it’s a natural time of disruption and we get it.’ There wasn’t people saying ‘We reject the one-year format.’ It was people saying ‘We really do not know what’s going on with the world.'”

Drew Pascarella, Cornell Johnson’s associate dean for MBA programs, adds that Cornell’s pair of one-year MBA programs proved the strength of the format when Covid hit in March 2020.

“Two months after Covid, we were launching the first two MBA programs in the country,” he says. “Normally we wouldn’t really talk about execution because it’s the cost of doing business, but I think it was a differentiator for us this year.

“We were curious to see how the students would respond and they started — and we did not come up with this, they did — they call themselves pioneers. They said, ‘We’re the ones that are going to go we’ll help figure this out.’ And I think that spirit was heartwarming to see in the moment and led to a much better result, because they really felt like they were part of the team.”

Happier times: The Sloan Fellows program has been conducted largely remotely this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What does Cornell’s leadership think about the long-term market value of the one-year MBA degree? It helps to be in a strong position like Cornell, an Ivy League school with a deep well of institutional knowledge — and few other schools can match that strong starting position, Drew Pascarella says.

“This is not a two-year MBA, and the advanced MBA student is a very unique student from the perspective of what they need, of how we should approach them, of how we should position them to the market,” he says. “So it’s hard to do this as a startup without that institutional knowledge, and we have 25 years of institutional knowledge about driving success in a 12-month format. So I think if you’re looking at a relatively constrained market and you’re looking at somebody like Cornell as a clear leader with all this domain knowledge, if you’re a leader of a school, I’m not exactly sure the right path forward is to enter and make that market more crowded. So I think it’s a market that we’ll continue to play very well in for years and likely won’t see additional competition. That’s one side.

“The second side is, when you think about where the market is going in the next three to five years, because it is a more constrained market, you have to think about the specific use cases for this degree. As Dean Nelson said, Tech has really kind of taken over in terms of placement — so if you have a technical student with technical work experience and maybe a technical master’s looking to go into tech product management, that is an awesome use case. That crew is growing, so the number of people that are coming to see us with that profile is increasing year over year. We can do a lot with them.”

Dean Nelson, a former accounting professor, adds another example: “You’ll have somebody that comes in and maybe they have a Ph.D. in molecular biology, and they come in and they do a one-year MBA and they end up being a CFO of a biotech firm. They have built this complementary set of skills that still lets them leverage their background. And we see that time and again. So it’s a really great platform for people to leverage that background — a focused market, but a strong one.”

FOREMOST EXECUTIVE PROGRAM CARRIES ON

Joanna DiFabio

MIT Sloan School of Management is another school with a deep — perhaps the deepest — well of institutional knowledge, and it has a one-year MBA program that merits a mention here. It is technically an executive program, with students — generally about 100 in each cohort — boasting 10 years’ experience or more on average. The Sloan Fellows program has been around for more than nine decades, making it perhaps the best known 12-month MBA program in the U.S., and warranting inclusion on any list of top U.S. one-year MBAs even if comparisons with the programs at Northwestern Kellogg, Cornell Johnson, NYU Stern, and elsewhere are inappropriate.

In one way at least last year, Sloan Fellows and MBA students at other one-year programs had one thing in common: coronavirus, and the experience of learning while locked down. But even after a wild and disruptive spring, the Sloan Fellows program enrolled its usual size class from the usual number of countries: 40.

“It was a scramble for sure,” Joanna DiFabio, assistant dean of the Sloan Fellows MBA and executive MBA at MIT, said of last year’s lockdown, which occurred at a particularly inconvenient time. “We were days away from going to D.C. for our module trips down there, and maybe it was eight days before we ended up going, that we decided not to go.”

After canceling its White House visit, Sloan Fellows had to cancel its other in-person components in short order — including its graduation in the spring, and subsequent summer classes for the incoming cohort.

“The community is so important still in the Sloan Fellows, I think it’s such a foundational block of who we are,” DiFabio said. “And that includes families, so we had a community send-off and we had a virtual graduation ceremony. For the summer term we decided to be completely online — running the same courses, but online, and creating community around that.”

Tom Harari, an entrepreneur who will graduate as a Sloan Fellow in 2021, said last year that the virtual classes weren’t ideal. But he quickly added that he wasn’t disappointed. The Sloan Fellows network is too important, he said, too influential, and too useful as he looks ahead in his career.

“For me, the network of the MIT Sloan community is number one,” Harari told P&Q. “Having a chance to take a step back from being in an operator role and building a company for a year, just kind of get my bearings and figure out what is the next company that I’m going to build. The on-campus would be great, but I understand the current situation and it’s certainly not disappointing for me.”

2-YEAR MBA REMAINS LESS RISKY OVERALL

Author and MBA admissions consultant Paul Bodine
Author and MBA admissions consultant Paul Bodine

Author and MBA admissions consultant Paul Bodine

With the virus still raging and so much in question at business schools around the world, the future of the one-year MBA is on many minds. Much, of course, will depend on large forces, economic, cultural, and otherwise.

Paul Bodine, founder and CEO of Admitify, an MBA admissions consultancy based in San Diego, says that as long as two-year MBA programs remain expensive, raising tuition at about the inflation rate year after year, “secular demand for alternatives” will continue. But he hastens to add that he doesn’t expect one-year MBAs to be the most popular alternatives — and the main problem is a structural one: a lack of internship.

“I was looking at the GMAC Application Trend Survey, and it was looking like the online MBA and part-time MBA are actually seeing greater application growth,” Bodine tells P&Q. “So I don’t know that applicants see the one-year as some kind of magic solution or something like that. I think they’re looking for any solution that’s going to give them a good education. I think the problem with the one-year is the lack of the internship. And that’s always going to be an issue.

“So I was thinking of it in terms of the cost risk, and the risk of a non-two-year MBA is lower — in that sense, the applicant is assuming less risk. But the two-year remains less risky, especially if you are a career changer. I feel like people looking at two-year MBA programs have a greater sense of what this will turn into in terms of career and income impact after the degree.

“So applicants have to make that tradeoff: ’Can I afford this more expensive two-year option, which is going to give me more certainty in terms of my outcomes, versus the one-year, which is definitely going to save the money, but maybe then I can’t make the career change.’”

‘WE WERE ALL GOING TO BE LIVING THROUGH A GLOBAL PANDEMIC’

By the time B-schools everywhere began going into lockdown in March 2020, Samantha Wargolet had already been accepted to Kellogg’s 1Y MBA and begun preparations to attend.

“I was excited about going, but I definitely was concerned,” she says. “I think everybody was concerned, no matter where they were in their life journey.”

Now nearing her May graduation, Wargolet reflects on the fact that all of her MBA experience has been virtual. But over the course of the last year, she has made peace with the virtual nature of the instruction and the difficulty in networking and working with classmates.

“For me, at the end of the day, this was the right time to get an MBA,” she says. “We all were going to be living through a global pandemic, no matter what. So I ultimately decided that now was still the best time. And honestly, this was maybe even better than it could have been in other years, because I think another year in the workforce would have been a lot less valuable than this year, pursuing additional education.

“It’s been really, really great. Obviously, everybody’s living through a global pandemic, so there have been elements that have been disappointing for anybody, just given that we have to work within the constraints of all of the state and local guidelines. But I do think that Kellogg has done a really great job of offering us everything that they possibly can during this time. And I also think that my 1Y class has really made the best of it. We’ve all come together to decide that we’re going to make this year the best experience we can for each other, and that’s definitely been a big highlight.

“The cultural fit at Kellogg was certainly right and I’m really happy that I’m here.”

See the next page for a list of all the major one-year MBA programs in the U.S., including links to schools’ one-year MBA web pages.

Duke Fuqua announced the launch of a one-year MBA for graduates of master’s in management programs in 2019, an effort to appeal to European applicants. The program’s inaugural cohort has spent its entire time in a virtual learning environment. File photo

ONE-YEAR MBA WEBSITES

Northwestern (Kellogg)

Cornell (Johnson) Accelerated MBA

Cornell (Johnson) Tech MBA

Duke (Fuqua)

NYU (Stern) Tech MBA

NYU (Stern) Fashion & Luxury MBA

Southern California (Marshall)

Emory (Goizueta)

Notre Dame (Mendoza)

Pittsburgh (Katz)

Southern Methodist (Cox)

Florida (Hough)

University of Miami

Babson College

Pepperdine (Graziadio)

Texas Christian (Neeley)

South Carolina (Moore)

Kentucky (Gatton)

Texas Tech (Rawis)

Mississippi

Hult International

Cincinnati (Lindner)

St. Louis (Chaifetz)

DON’T MISS THE TOP ONE-YEAR MBA PROGRAMS IN THE UNITED STATES (2019) and STANFORD AGAIN TOPS P&Q’S 2020-2021 RANKING OF THE BEST MBAs

The post The Top One-Year MBA Programs In The U.S. appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • India coronavirus: The high-risk young demanding Covid jabs

    Cancer patients who are under the age of 45 are struggling to get Covid jabs in India.

  • A 9-year-old girl died after drowning during an attempt to cross the Rio Grande River to the US with her family

    The family of three was discovered unconscious by border agents who were only able to save the mother and another child who is three years old.

  • The Talk: Sharon Osbourne leaves US show after racism row

    CBS says her behaviour in an on-air row over the Duchess of Sussex "did not align with our values".

  • NIT Finals proof that the time of COVID will be real life ‘Avengers’ ‘Blip’ | Opinion

    Memphis won the NIT championship Sunday in Frisco, proving that COVID won’t change sports.

  • Dutch players make rights statement ahead of Latvia match

    The Netherlands national team wore T-shirts on Saturday emblazoned with the words “Football supports change,” in an apparent statement about human rights in World Cup host Qatar, ahead of its Group G qualifier against Latvia. Defender Matthijs de Ligt had said ahead of the match that the Dutch team wanted to make a statement about the human rights situation in Qatar, saying “it's a very difficult situation with workers' rights there.” The Dutch action before the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena followed expressions of support for human rights by Norway and Germany players ahead of their first World Cup qualifying matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN has shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it cause also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV. The authorities had pinned their hopes on moving the grounded vessel during hight spring high tides over the weekend. But those hopes were dashed when, according to shipping officials, the 220,000 ton ship moved just two degrees (100 foot) during Saturday night’s refloating attempt. At least 321 other ships are now backed up because of the blockage. Officials are expected to make one last attempts at refloating during high tide on Sunday night before resorting to unloading. A spring tide on Monday is also supposed to raise the canal’s water level as much as 18 inches.

  • Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

    Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot. “It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • 4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

    The child’s family from Cary, N.C. was visiting Hilton Head for vacation.

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • 2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. The THSD Causeway, a dredger registered in Cyprus, was expected to arrive by Tuesday.

  • Graham slammed for touting 'straight NRA propaganda,' 'survivalist' AR-15 fantasy in interview

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed Democrats' chances of passing legislation that would ban assault weapons in the United States, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace "it won't get 50 votes, much less 60." He then told Wallace he owns an AR-15, explaining that if a natural disaster occurred in South Carolina and the police couldn't protect his neighborhood, his house would be "the last one the gang will come to" because he could defend himself with the weapon. That prompted some quick online criticism. Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall called Graham's comments "survivalist [fan fiction]" that "tells you a lot [about] the trouble this country is in." Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson said the remarks were "straight NRA propaganda," while Bloomberg's Francis Wilkinson blasted Graham for imagining going into survival mode during a disaster rather than providing his constituents with "leadership, guidance, or assistance." pretty standard. survivalist fanfic coming right from a US senator. https://t.co/EbHFf5iQzv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.