Top Pakistan health official doesn't foresee India scenario

  • Pakistan's top health official Faisal Sultan poses for photograph at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sultan who is overseeing the country's response to coronavirus said Monday the new COVID-19 variant that devastated neighboring India by causing record infections and deaths had not been found in Pakistan yet. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
  • Pakistan's top health official Faisal Sultan poses for photograph at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sultan who is overseeing the country's response to coronavirus said Monday the new COVID-19 variant that devastated neighboring India by causing record infections and deaths had not been found in Pakistan yet. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
1 / 2

Pakistan Coronavirus

Pakistan's top health official Faisal Sultan poses for photograph at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, May 24, 2021. Sultan who is overseeing the country's response to coronavirus said Monday the new COVID-19 variant that devastated neighboring India by causing record infections and deaths had not been found in Pakistan yet. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
MUNIR AHMED
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's top health official said Monday the COVID-19 variant that devastated neighboring India, causing record infections and deaths, has not yet been found in Pakistan.

Faisal Sultan said Pakistan was still in the middle of a third wave of infections that began earlier this year, flooding hospitals with COVID patients. But he said he hoped the tide of new cases would subside in the coming weeks.

“I don't foresee an India-like situation in Pakistan," he told The Associated Press.

Pakistan recently offered medical aid to India to help handle the COVID-19 crisis there, but the Foreign Ministry says New Delhi did not respond. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and they have fought two of their wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Sultan said Pakistan avoided a similar scenario to India because thousands of beds were added to hospitals and the production of oxygen was increased as part of a contingency plan.

However, Sultan said that “we are not out of the woods yet" and people should get vaccinated if they want to return to a normal life.

His comments came hours after Pakistan reported one of the lowest single-day death tolls from COVID-19 in recent months, with 57 fatalities

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed grief over the COVID-19 situation in India, where authorities reported 4,454 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total fatalities from the virus to 303,720 out of 27 million cases.

Pakistan has registered about 903,600 cases and 20,308 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Sultan said Pakistan would try to vaccinate a third of the country's population by the end of this year. “Pakistan is offering free vaccinations to all, there is no discrimination between rich and poor," Sultan said.

The government offers Pakistanis the Chinese-made Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines as well as AstraZeneca doses.

Sultan said the Pakistani government has so far vaccinated more than 5 million people, compared to only 35,000 who were vaccinated with doses imported commercially.

He said Pakistan after months of wait received its first supply of COVID-19 vaccines through the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative, over 1.2 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, earlier this month. However, he said Pakistan is relying on vaccines purchased from China and enough funds were available for such purchases.

Recommended Stories

  • India warns against mass farmers protest, citing COVID 'super-spreader' risk

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian government leaders appealed to farmers to call off a mass protest this week for fear it could prove a viral "super-spreader" event as the country's overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday. Over a third have died over the past three weeks during a devastating second wave fuelled by a new virus variant detected in India, mass political and religious gatherings, and lowering of the guard by the public, health officials and experts say. Now farmers have stirred fresh alarm by saying they will hold mass protests across the country on Wednesday to mark six months of their campaign against deregulation of agriculture markets.

  • Indian couple holds mid-air wedding 'to escape Covid restrictions'

    The nuptials reportedly took place at the same time as India's official death toll passed 300,000.

  • DR Congo's Goma volcano: 'I couldn't save my sick husband from the lava'

    Ernestine Kabuo says she was unable to carry her husband as she fled a volcanic eruption in DR Congo.

  • Samoa's political crisis deepens as rivals both claim leadership

    SYDNEY/CANBERRA (Reuters) -Samoa's political crisis intensified on Monday as the leader of the opposition party held a ceremony to form government outside a locked parliament after the incumbent prime minister refused to cede power. A series of twists and turns since an April election gave the FAST opposition party a one-seat parliamentary majority has culminated in a power struggle between the courts and the head of state in the Pacific nation, a supporter of China in recent years. FAST leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa was set to become Samoa's first female prime minister after the country's top court upheld the election result against a challenge supported by incumbent Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

  • 4 coronavirus variants can make people sicker or spread faster, including the variant first found in India. Here's why experts are so concerned about mutant strains.

    COVID-19 "variants of concern" include the coronavirus variant first found in India, which is more infectious than the original strain.

  • As Congress returns to funding earmarks, who will benefit?

    Don't tell Laura Fields that providing $1.7 million to her flood-prone neighborhood would be wasteful spending. The money sought by her congressman, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, to improve drainage and flood prevention in Huffman, Texas, is among thousands of requests that lawmakers have submitted as Congress begins to lift a moratorium on targeted federal spending, often referred to as earmarks.

  • Get more vaccines to poorer countries - WHO

    WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing its annual ministerial assembly, urged countries to donate vaccine doses to the COVAX mechanism to inoculate 10% of populations of all countries by September, and 30% by year-end.Tedros also called on vaccine manufacturers to give COVAX the first right of refusal on new volumes of vaccines, or to commit 50% of their volumes to COVAX this year.

  • US towns are buying Chinese surveillance tech tied to Uighur abuses

    At least a hundred U.S. counties, towns and cities have bought China-made surveillance systems that the U.S. government has linked to human rights abuses, according to contract data seen by TechCrunch. Congress also banned U.S. federal agencies from buying new Hikvision and Dahua technology or renewing contracts over fears that it could help the Chinese government conduct espionage.

  • Brazil military could punish general for attending Bolsonaro rally - vice president

    Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty general who appeared at a rally for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, will likely be disciplined by the army for breaking rules against political involvement. Pazuello appeared on Sunday at a motorcycle demonstration followed by a rally with Bolsonaro supporters in Rio de Janeiro, where he joined the president on a sound car the president used for a speech. Mourao, a retired general, told reporters that the army was likely to discipline Pazuello for violating army rules prohibiting active duty officers from participate in politics.

  • Government slammed for 'seriously worrying' Indian variant report released days late - and during Eurovision on a Saturday night

    The report showed that the B1.617.2 variant has spread quickly to all regions across the country and has been deemed high risk in terms of transmissibility.

  • Buy Icelandic Stocks to Play the Global Tourism Rebound, HSBC Says

    Iceland appears to have Covid-19 outbreaks under control at the moment, with new cases at a low level and 29 deaths recorded throughout the pandemic.

  • First named storm of hurricane season

    Hurricane season has started earlier than usual this year. Ana, the first named storm of the season, is causing strong winds, high surf, and heavy rain in Bermuda. The Northeast is feeling a record-breaking heat wave in the Northeast.

  • Should Value Investors Buy TOTAL SE (TOT) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Today-only sale: Best Buy slashed the price of this top-rated video doorbell — and no, it's not the Ring

    If you’re looking to avoid hidden costs and get a free electronic chime — this deal is for you.

  • Deere Earnings Were Great. Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying.

    Farm-equipment giant Deere crushed Wall Street earnings expectations Friday, and raised guidance. Now analysts are weighing in on what they expect for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

  • Harris, White House betting on Guatemala to help stem migrant influx

    The Biden administration is most optimistic about working with Guatemala because it’s willing to talk about the tough issues. And it’s not Honduras or El Salvador.

  • Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Movie

    Timothée Chalamet will play the world’s most famous chocolatier in “Wonka,” a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka. Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. prequel film will explore the upbringing of the man who later created the famous house of confectionary treats. Reps for Chalamet confirm he […]

  • Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

    Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the small Pacific nation since it elected its first female leader. Not only is Samoa's peace and stability at stake, but also its relationship with China.

  • Dolby Vision support is coming to the Apple TV Xbox app

    You can also watch Spotify video podcasts on the console.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Louis Navellier

    In this article we will take a look at 10 Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Louis Navellier. You can skip our detailed analysis of Navellier’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Louis Navellier. Louis Navellier is the founder […]