The 'top-paying' regular savings accounts (and how to get even higher rates)

The 'top-paying' regular savings accounts

Savers being drawn in by inflation-busting headline interest rates on regular savings accounts might be missing out on bigger returns if they invested their money elsewhere.

Maximum deposit rules, monthly payment requirements and withdrawal restrictions are common features of high interest savings accounts, and often mean that the interest you get after a year’s committed saving is much less than you might expect.

There’s also a big difference between the kind of rates you can access freely, and the rates that are only on offer to those who go to the trouble of moving their current account to the provider.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals what the top-rate regular savers really pay you, and how you could get a better return elsewhere.

What top-rate regular savings accounts actually pay

When you compare the interest you could receive on an equivalent lump sum, the top-rate regular savings accounts are often paying out just a little over half of the advertised rate.

This is due to how regular savings accounts operate. Most require savers to pay in a certain amount each month, meaning the balance increases gradually over time. With interest being earned on small amounts to begin with, you’ll receive much less than if you deposited a lump sum into an account with a much lower rate.

The table below shows the top rates available to any new customers, using figures from Money.co.uk.

Normal savings accounts anyone can open

Halifax’s Regular Saver pays 5.5pc AER, and has a maximum annual deposit of £3,000 – but you can only pay in up to £250 each month. The most interest you can earn over 12 months is £82.50, the equivalent of 2.75pc growth overall.

This rate can easily be beaten by several easy-access accounts – Newcastle Building Society’s Base Rate Tracker account, for example, pays 4.3pc. On the same £3,000 balance, you’d earn around £131.50 over a year – nearly £50 more than the option from Halifax.

What’s more, as the name suggests, it will automatically pass on any further Bank Rate rises, as it pays the Bank Rate minus 0.7pc.

Allowing a maximum yearly deposit of £6,000 Loughborough Building Society’s 5pc account, which will pay out £162.88 in interest, is the better choice for savers with a little more cash in their pocket, although monthly payments cannot be skipped.

If you’re set on getting a regular savings account, you could get a higher rate by signing up to certain current accounts.

Savings accounts only open to current account holders

For accounts open to only existing customers, the best rate is with Saffron Building Society, which is offering a whopping 9pc.

But the maximum yearly deposit is just £600, that is £50 a month, meaning that over the course of 12 months it will earn just £29.25.

This represents an actual annual rate of just 4.88pc for the £600 lump sum, just over half of the account’s headline figure.

Similarly, Skipton Building Society is offering an account at 7.5pc, where you can gradually pay in up to £3,000 over 12 months. You can earn up to £121, the equivalent of 4.03pc annual growth on the final balance. If you had £3,000 available to lock away for 12 months, you could earn 5.92pc with Kent Reliance, which would mean you’d earn around £182.50 interest by the end of the 12 months.

If you could commit to saving at least £5,000, you could access interest rates of 6pc and 6.1pc, on offer from Charter Savings Bank and Al Rayan Bank respectively.

Now read: The eleven savings accounts with the best interest rates for 2023

Are regular savings accounts ever worth it?

Deciding where to invest your money is becoming an “increasingly complex minefield”, according to Charles Archer, an independent financial advisor.

“Regular savings accounts – with rates as high as 9pc – sound appealing, but the monthly deposit limits mean that the effective rate of interest paid can be just over half of the headline rate,” he said.

“Many savers find that setting up a regular deposit gets them into the savings habit, but in my view disciplined savers are often better off ignoring regular savers at present.”

That being said, for savers who don’t have a lump sum available to them, a regular saver could be the key to building one up – and earning more than if you were drip-feeding savings into an easy-access account.

Once the regular savings term is up, you could then potentially have more than £3,000 to set aside into a fixed-term account, where you can really start racking up the interest.

Whatever you decide, it’s crucial to always keep enough cash handy for emergencies.

“We have always suggested that everyone hold a minimum of three to six months expenditure in cash,” said James Norton, Head of Financial Planning at Vanguard.

Now read: The savings lotteries offering an alternative to Premium Bonds (and better odds of winning)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.