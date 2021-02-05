Top Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby said he has COVID-19, and it's the sickest he's ever felt

Gabby Landsverk
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby Peloton

  • Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton cycling instructor, said he's been diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • Rigsby told fans he's severe fatigue and a cough for two weeks, and has to cancel his classes.

  • Peloton clarified that Rigsby did not contract the coronavirus at the company's studio.

A popular Peloton instructor told fans this week that he's had to cancel his classes after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cody Rigsby, a 33-year-old cycle instructor with more than half a million Instagram followers, said he's been struggling with symptoms like severe fatigue and a cough for the past two weeks.

"I have never been more sick in my life, it is a very real virus," he said in an Instagram story February 4.

His followers had been responding to previous posts on Rigsby's Instagram page to express concern that his classes had been canceled and wondering if he was OK.

Rigsby told fans that he was feeling "a lot better" and he had hoped to restart classes this week, but still felt ill. As a result, he's postponed his class schedule and other Peloton activities for the next week to make time for his recovery.

"I promise I'll be back with you on the bike as soon I possibly can," he said.

Rigsby has been vocal about encouraging his followers to be cautious during the pandemic - wear masks and trust the latest advice from experts about the coronavirus.

A representative from Peloton told People that Rigsby did not contract the virus at the Peloton studio, and clarified that the company has been following safety guidance from the CDC and other public health experts.

As the pandemic has forced exercises enthusiasts to stay home, Peloton has experienced massive growth and sales have exploded, so much so the company has struggled to keep its stationary bikes and treadmills in stock.

While the company boasts major celebrity members (including President Joe Biden), its charismatic, high-energy instructors have become famous in their own right, attracting massive followings and huge demand for their live-streamed classes.

