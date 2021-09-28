Top Pentagon leaders testify on Afghanistan withdrawal and aftermath
Top Pentagon leaders, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, testified publicly before lawmakers for the first time since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports on their testimony, and then Mark Jacobson, former deputy NATO senior civilian representative for Afghanistan, joined CBSN to discuss the fallout.