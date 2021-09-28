Top-Performing Global Luxury Stock Seen Cooling After 680% Gain

Thuy Ong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of an Australian luxury e-commerce firm that’s surged nearly 680% this year thanks to stay-at-home shoppers could cool on supply concerns and as global lockdowns end, analysts said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cettire Ltd. is an online retailer that buys wholesale high-end goods like hand bags and heels from Europe and resells them at a big discount to shoppers in the U.S., Australia and elsewhere. Its brands include LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s Fendi and Kering SA’s Gucci.

That strategy has allowed the firm to top the S&P Global Luxury Index this year, beating the likes of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. and Hugo Boss AG. Since listing in December, its shares have jumped more than sevenfold and are up 41% this month alone.

However, some headwinds may be ahead. High-end firms are pivoting away from wholesale discounts, which could crimp the supply of luxury goods to so-called gray market firms like Cettire. Meanwhile, pandemic-linked curbs easing from the U.S. -- where the company gets the lion’s share of revenues -- and Australia could dampen sales.

“We know that the most important brands still exposed to wholesale are cutting their wholesale exposure to the bone. This will limit the growth prospects of gray market players and arbitrageurs,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “I am not sure that Cettire may have a sustainable business model long-term.”

The company continues to see “really strong momentum” as parts of the world are opening up and has recently commenced direct brand partnerships, said Cettire’s Chief Financial Officer Tim Hume in an emailed reply to Bloomberg inquiries.

Prada SpA said in July that wholesale revenues were down 37% versus the same period in 2019 on its selective approach to develop retail. Kering SA said that wholesale was down more than 40% in recent years, consistent with Gucci’s strategy to increase control of its distribution channel.

Well-run retailers may be able to withstand cutbacks on wholesale, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken. She says that while Cettire’s shares may lose some momentum after the strong run, e-commerce sales remain resilient.

Cettire’s gross revenue jumped 333% in its full-year results in August. Active customers, or those that have made a purchase in the last 12 months, increased 285% to 114,830, the company said.

Aitken points out that Cettire’s U.S. peer, Farfetch Ltd., has already seen better days but is still up substantially from its pre-pandemic levels. Farfetch’s shares surged 517% in 2020 but tumbled 36% this year, putting it near the bottom of the S&P Luxury gauge.

Global pandemic-related curbs easing may also hit the firm. The U.S. will soon allow entry for most foreign air travelers, the latest in its reopening efforts. Meanwhile, Australia’s most-populous state is preparing to wind back stay-at-home while the country is aiming to open its international border by Christmas.

“The important question is whether the consumers that have migrated online during the pandemic will continue shopping online once stores reopen,” said Chloe Stokes, an investment manager at Forager Funds Management Ltd.

(Updates with company comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ​​From Apple and iPhones to Ferrari and Fashion, Jony Ive and Marc Newson Accelerate in a New Direction

    Jony Ive and Marc Newson have new roles at Ferrari. Is fashion next for the enterprising designers and thinkers?

  • US STOCKS-Tech mega-caps knock 1% off Nasdaq; banks lift Dow

    The Nasdaq index slipped more than 1% on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

  • BlueBay, Blackrock, Ashmore and UBS exposed to Evergrande -Morningstar

    BlackRock Inc and Royal Bank of Canada's BlueBay Asset Management are among asset managers exposed to embattled developer China Evergrande Group, while TCW and HSBC funds have closed positions, researcher Morningstar said. In an analysis Morningstar published on Sept. 24, Morningstar also said UBS Group AG and London-based Ashmore Group PLC funds retained significant holdings in Evergrande debt, based on data current at August-end.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Supply Driven Rally so API, EIA Numbers Take on Greater Importance

    The current rally is being driven by traders willing to buy strength or new highs. This means they really want it and are buying with conviction.

  • PBOC promises to protect consumers as China Evergrande teeters

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system as the Shenzhen government began investigating the wealth management unit of ailing developer Evergrande, the clearest sign yet the authorities could move to contain contagion risks. Once the epitome of an era of helter-skelter borrowing and building in China, Evergrande has now become the poster child of a crackdown on developers' debts that has left investors large and small sweating their exposure. In a letter to investors seen by Reuters, the Shenzhen Financial Regulatory Bureau said "relevant departments of the Shenzhen government have gathered public opinions about Evergrande Wealth and are launching a thorough investigation into related issues of the company."

  • US STOCKS-Tech pulls Nasdaq, S&P 500 down as Treasury yields rise

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended lower on Monday with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities in the quarter's final week. Economically sensitive smallcaps and transports outperformed the broader market.

  • Power cuts hit homes in north-east China

    An electricity shortage affecting factories has now spread to some homes.

  • Cost of borrowing Evergrande stock hits new high on debt fears

    The cost of borrowing China Evergrande shares rocketed last week, data from research firm FIS Astec shows. Only about 2.2% of Evergrande's outstanding shares are on loan, the data shows. The Chinese developer owes $305 billion, is short on cash and its share price is down 83% this year.

  • Exclusive: China Evergrande's wealth management arm faces local government inquiry

    The Shenzhen government is investigating a unit of Chinese developer Evergrande, the city's financial regulator told investors on Monday, in the first sign of an official inquiry into the wealth management crisis at the real estate giant. Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer headquartered in Shenzhen, owes $305 billion and has run short of cash, triggering concerns its problems could ripple through China's financial system. As its liquidity crisis deepened, the company's wealth arm earlier this month missed a payment on wealth management products (WMPs), leading to protests by investors who fear they will never get their money back.

  • Swedish EV-maker Polestar to go public via SPAC at $20B valuation

    Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar reched an agreement to go public via special purpose acquisition with Gores Guggenheim Inc., The SPAC deal would give Polestar a valuation of $20 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the deal, that the SPAC agreement was imminent. TechCrunch has updated the article to reflect information in the official announcement.

  • Is Western Union (WU) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Indian food delivery giant Swiggy in talks to raise funds at over $10 billion valuation

    Indian food delivery startup Swiggy is in talks to raise over $500 million in a new financing round that could value it at over $10 billion, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Atlanta-headquartered Invesco is in talks to lead -- or co-lead -- the new financing round in the Bangalore-based startup, which counts SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Falcon Edge Capital, and Prosus Ventures among its existing investors, sources added. Swiggy had no comment on Monday.

  • Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Ford to build $11.4 billion mega campuses for electric car production

    Ford is driving head on into the future of electric vehicles.

  • Dow Notches 4-Day Winning Streak While Tech Stocks Fall

    Oil prices also rose. Analysts said there was a 'solid fundamental rationale' behind the rally.

  • Total Sees Oil Demand Peaking Before 2030 in Power Switch

    (Bloomberg) -- French energy giant TotalEnergies SE expects global oil demand to peak before the end of this decade, as more nations crack down on fossil fuels and promote cleaner power in transport and industry to mitigate global warming.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World I

  • Powell Says Jobs Still Short of Goal as Supply Woes Raise Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said supply bottlenecks have been longer lasting than anticipated, and he expects inflation pressures to remain high in coming months before easing.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and Drought“The

  • World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific

    (Reuters) -The East Asia and Pacific region's recovery has been undermined by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is likely slowing economic growth and increasing inequality in the region, the World Bank said on Monday. Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most countries in the region, according to the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Fall 2021 Economic Update. While China's economy is projected to expand by 8.5%, the rest of the region is forecast to grow at 2.5%, nearly 2 percentage points less than forecast in April 2021, the World Bank said.

  • Vale Expects to Free All 39 Trapped Canadian Miners by Tonight

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, one of the world’s biggest producers of iron ore and nickel, expects all 39 workers trapped in an underground mine since Sunday to be freed by tonight. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWorkers at the Totten mine

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real