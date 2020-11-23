These top-performing Sony headphones are majorly discounted for Black Friday

Save on top-rated Sony headphones at Best Buy right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to headphones, Sony makes the best you can buy, period. With a brilliant mix of features and performance, the brand's impeccable offerings are great for working from home, long car rides or pretty much any other activity you can think of, and right now, you can get three of the most popular Sony sets for incredibly low prices as part of Best Buy's huge Black Friday savings event.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, originally $349.99, on sale for $278. That's a total savings of $71.99 and matches the all-time low price we saw earlier this month.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise canceling headphones are one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Released earlier this year, the WH-1000XM4 headphones have been universally lauded in reviews, including ours—and for good reason. They offer clear and full sound, incredible noise cancelation and impressive modern tech to go with their comfy design. They also boast around 30 hours of battery life and work with an accompanying app that lets you customize them to your exact needs, with an equalizer and adjustment options for barometric pressure.

If you're looking to save even more money, you can also get the 4.3-star rated Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-the-ear headphones for a ridiculously low price. Originally $199.99, these budget-friendly cans drop to $88, so you'll end up saving $111.99.

As an upgrade of our previous favorite cans, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (originally $349.99, now on sale for $279.99), this WH-1000XM4 model offers some new handy features, such as the ability to easily swap between two devices. This makes them perfect for navigating between your phone and your computer for all those Zoom meetings.

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are sensational for noise cancelation, and now they're on sale at Best Buy.

As for the WH-CH710Ns option, we think they're a good investment for shoppers who want a taste of all those high-end Sony features—i.e., solid noise cancelation, stellar audio and battery life—but who also want to stay within a budget. In our review, we liked the sleek look of these cans and found the cups comfortable (although not as comfy as the WH-1000XM3 or the WH-1000XM4.

Story continues

The area where the WH-CH710N model truly sets itself apart is battery life. Our testers found that these headphones do, in fact, live up to the company's claims of superior battery life and offer more than 30 hours of power. In addition, the steady Bluetooth connectivity and noise-canceling capabilities of the WH-CH710N pair make them a delightful pick for someone on the lookout for a pair of affordable Sonys.

Whatever you're into, you really just can't go wrong with any of these bad boys. If you've been looking for a pair that will make every work-from-home day a personal kingdom of peace and quiet, these are the just the ticket.

As an added benefit, Best Buy also offers contactless curbside pickup at most locations and free next-day delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more. Stressed about returns? Don't be: This holiday season, the retailer has extended them through Saturday, January 16, for all purchases made by Sunday, January 2.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Save on Sony headphones right now at Best Buy