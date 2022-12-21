Top Philippine Telco Snaps Rout as It Vows to Assist Probe

Manolo Serapio Jr.
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Troubled Philippine telecoms giant PLDT Inc. finally halted a days-long stock rout as it vowed to cooperate with an investigation into the more than $800 million of unaccounted spending that it disclosed last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the country’s largest phone company by revenue climbed 5% on Wednesday in Manila, helped also by comments from the head of the stock exchange that there was no fraudulent trading in PLDT shares before it revealed the unrecorded spending.

It’s a welcome reprieve for the almost a century-old firm after shares lost about a fifth of their value in a record drop on Monday. But questions remain about why the spending was undocumented, with investors and analysts gathering to seek answers at a briefing that took place this afternoon.

While the company denies that there were any fraudulent activities, the issue raises concerns about its corporate governance practices and may make investors wary about the broader $228 billion Philippine stock market.

PLDT flagged 48 billion pesos ($871 million) in undocumented spending over four years from 2019 on Friday, describing it as a “budget overrun” and “elevated capex spend.” The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Philippine regulator, quickly said that it was starting an inquiry into the disclosure and the sharp decline in the share price before it.

The stock fell as much as 20% on Monday before closing 19% lower.

Philippine Stock Exchange President Ramon Monzon said earlier Wednesday that there were no fraudulent activities in the trading of PLDT shares, according to local media ABS-CBN News.

In its statement, PLDT also said that its disclosure last week wasn’t made sooner because it “needed time to conduct its investigation of the contracts and expenditures involved as well as to meet its major vendors for reconciliation of outstanding amounts and project status.”

It added that its business and outlook continue to remain healthy. The amount of unaccounted spending is almost equivalent to PLDT’s combined 2020 and 2021 net income. It’s also more than twice the 21.5 billion pesos of cash and cash equivalents that PLDT had at the end of last quarter.

PLDT has a large base of foreign investors, but has the second-lowest percentage of independent directors among the 30 firms in the country’s benchmark stock index. Its shareholders include Japan’s Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. and First Pacific Co., the Hong Kong-based investment firm chaired by Indonesian billionaire Anthoni Salim. Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. are among the asset managers that hold the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

At least two brokers have already weighed in to support the company, with Morgan Stanley saying much of the undocumented spending has already been priced in. Local firm COL Financial Group Inc. upgraded PLDT to buy from hold, saying the selloff appears to be overdone.

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, 76, who was also president and CEO of the company until June 2021, stunned the Philippines in 1998 when he engineered a 30 billion peso takeover of PLDT. He later merged it with Smart Communications Inc., a mobile phone startup he funded through First Pacific.

--With assistance from Ditas Lopez.

(Closes shares and adds details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sterling slips as UK public borrowing hits November record

    Sterling slipped against the dollar and euro on Wednesday as British public borrowing hit a November record, underscoring the challenges for the UK economy. British borrowing rose to its highest for any November since records began, reflecting higher costs for energy subsidies, data showed on Wednesday. "The outlook is not looking great and understandable that sterling has lost some ground."

  • Turbulent Honolulu flight illustrates phenomenon's risks

    Sunday and Monday. Back in July, severe turbulence led to at least eight minor injuries on a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, which had to be diverted to Alabama. Another three serious injuries to crew members were reported on three separate flights this year to Detroit, Miami and Columbus, Ohio, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

  • World Bank cuts China growth outlook on COVID, property woes

    The World Bank has cut its China growth outlook for this year and next, citing the impact of the abrupt loosening of strict COVID-19 containment measures and persistent property sector weakness. The Washington-based lender, in a report released on Tuesday, said it expected China's economy to grow 2.7% in 2022, before recovering to 4.3% in 2023 as it reopens following the worst of the pandemic. In September, the World Bank forecast China's growth at 2.8% this year and 4.5% next year.

  • Man who threatened to kill CDC head pleads guilty to charges

    A Mississippi man who threatened to kill Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, threatened to kill Walensky in voicemails left in July 2021 at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, court records said. Bates admitted to making the threatening calls in an interview with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release from office the U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

  • Illinois law enforcement officials push for ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons

    Some of the state’s leading law enforcement officials on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass a statewide ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons.

  • The supply chain crisis is coming to an end — but 2 looming threats could reignite the chaos

    Supply chains are running more smoothly than they have in more than two years. But there are still risks looming that could disrupt them again.

  • Zelenskyy visited the frontline to see Ukrainian troops in one of his riskiest trips since the war began

    While Zelenskyy has journeyed close to the fighting, Russian President Vladimir Putin has avoided getting close to the conflict that he started.

  • ABC News Live: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles northern California

    Plus, the latest on the investigations into former President Donald Trump, and the Supreme Court weighs in on a controversial immigration policy known as Title 42.

  • Musk Says Cost-Cutting Averted $3 Billion Twitter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk said the platform was on course to hit $3 billion of negative cash flow prior to the recent round of severe cost-cutting.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel V

  • Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC, after tour of war's front

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russia’s invasion.

  • Jesse Watters: ‘Rigged’ Elon Twitter Poll ‘Skews Atheist Female’

    The latest twist in Elon Musk’s largely inconsistent activity as head of Twitter — a poll in which a majority of users voted that he should step down — was “rigged,” Jesse Watters insisted Monday, claiming that Twitter’s user base “skews urban, atheist, over-educated female.”Discussion on the Fox News show The Five began with co-host Greg Gutfeld reacting that Musk should indeed remove himself from his position. “He already knew the outcome,” Gutfeld said before claiming that Musk taking the rei

  • An 'Imperial Supreme Court' Asserts Its Power, Alarming Scholars

    WASHINGTON — The conventional critique of the Supreme Court these days is that it has lurched to the right and is out of step with the public on many issues. That is true so far as it goes. But a burst of recent legal scholarship makes a deeper point, saying the current court is distinctive in a different way: It has rapidly been accumulating power at the expense of every other part of the government. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The phenomenon was documented last m

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Visit US With Plea for More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Washington to address Congress, his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats Afte

  • Midnight Mass star has kid trouble in trailer for horror film There's Something Wrong With the Children

    Zach Gilford and costar Alisha Wainwright discover that the kids are most definitely not alright in terror tale from director Roxanne Benjamin.

  • Germany Says It Won’t Be Buying Russian Oil at All in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany rejected a claim that it plans to buy Russian oil early next year, saying that it will instead import crude oil from Kazakhstan. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MEurope’s l

  • Walk-off Sunday: 3 games end with TDs on 1 day for 2nd time

    An inexplicable botched lateral, a deflected pick-6 and a touchdown run provided one of the rarest days in NFL history. Chandler Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for a TD to end regulation and lift Las Vegas over New England, Rayshawn Jenkins had a pick-6 in overtime to push Jacksonville past Dallas, and Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in OT to give Kansas City a win over Houston. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other day three games ended with a go-ahead touchdown came on Sept. 17, 1995, when Emmitt Smith (TD run in OT for Dallas vs. Minnesota), Rod Smith (TD catch to end regulation for Denver vs. Washington), and James Hasty (pick-6 in OT for Kansas City vs. Oakland) did it.

  • No Sign of Smartphone Recovery Until Late 2023, TDK CEO Cautions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global smartphone sales won’t pick up until the year-end holiday season of 2023, battery supplier TDK Corp. warned, offering the most cautious outlook yet on the lackluster market hit by inflationary and geopolitical pressures.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spr

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Analysis-Kuroda's abrupt policy tweak opens door for bigger shift next year

    The Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen the grip on its yield cap marks the beginning of an end to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's controversial policy, sources say, and may pave the way for massive monetary stimulus to be phased out next year. The central bank on Tuesday tweaked its bond yield control in a way that effectively allows long-term interest rates to rise more, shocking investors who weren't expecting any such changes until Kuroda steps down in April next year. The pressure for the BOJ to act now, rather than later, came from the government's desire for more flexible monetary policy, prospects for higher wage growth and inflation and risks of a U.S. recession next year, say five government officials and sources familiar with the bank's thinking.

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.