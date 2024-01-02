‘It’s our top priority’ — Norway OK’s direct sale of weapons to Ukraine

The government of Norway has allowed direct sales of weapons and defense items produced by its defense industry to Ukraine beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Norway’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

“Supporting Ukraine is important not only for the security of Norway, but also for the whole of Europe,” said Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

"In the emergency security situation that has arisen as a result of Russia's war of aggression, it is extremely important that we continue to support Ukraine. It is crucial to guarantee the security of Norway and Europe. We must plan our further actions taking into account this illegal war of aggression. That’s the reason for this government allowing the direct sales of weapons and defense-related items produced in Norway to Ukraine," he said.

Norwegian companies may now apply to Norway’s Foreign Affairs Ministry for an export license for the direct sale of weapons and defense products to Ukraine.

The ministry notes that "export licenses for direct sales will be granted on a case-by-case basis."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine