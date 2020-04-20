Top priority for nuclear forces amid coronavirus pandemic: stay healthy

WASHINGTON – COVID-19 has hit the military, from shuttered recruiting stations to a ravaged crew of an aircraft carrier.

Fewer missions, though, have higher stakes than standing watch over intercontinental ballistic missiles or manning the planes that serve as an airborne command post if nuclear war ignites.

For the 33,000 airmen and civilians in the Air Force's Global Strike Command, staying healthy has never been more important. Personnel assigned to the command descend into missile silos on ranges across wintry, windswept plains, fly bombers and keep the "Doomsday Plane" ready if needed.

"Right now across the command, we are working to make sure that our ICBMs remain on alert and our critical command and control capabilities stay viable," said Air Force Gen. Timothy Ray, who leads strike command. "We've been thinking about this particular issue for quite a while. We've been at it for well over a month thinking about it, thinking about how we operate through it. And I'm pleased to say for now – I knock on a lot of wood here – is that the plan is working very well."

The risks of COVID-19 are playing out in real time.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is "sidelined" in Guam, in the words of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with 600 of its 4,800-member crew infected by the coronavirus.

Recruiters have retreated from storefront stations to the web, reaching out to prospects online.

Ray's mission benefits in that many critical sites like missile silos are located in sparsely populated regions of the country that lend themselves to social distancing. But the airmen who operate them aren't hermits. They have lives, families, babies.

People like Capt. Bridgett Rebbeck, 26.

"I'm a missile combat crew commander," she said from her home in Minot, N.D. "So I'm part of a two-person team who goes underground to pull alerts in the Launch Control Center. So when I'm down there, my responsibilities include things from maintenance to security. But we're also ready to launch if the president does direct that."

Rebbeck, her husband Braden Barber, 27, and their daughter, 18-month-old Arden, are avoiding playgrounds and play groups. Doing what they can to stay healthy and keep Rebbeck ready for her missions.