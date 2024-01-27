Top prize Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone is over $30,000 richer after a top prize Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Buffalo.

The winning ticket, worth $38,056, was sold at the M&M Food Mart at 1650 Kensington Ave. It was a winner in Friday’s evening draw

A winning lottery prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

