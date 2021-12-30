Top prosecutor: Man fakes COVID to get out of court

A Hartford man fabricated a positive COVID-19 test result to get out of going to court, the state’s top prosecutor said.

The 31-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree forgery and fabricating physical evidence, the chief state’s attorney’s staff said. The Courant is not publishing the man’s name under new guidelines that strive to generally identify only those accused of the most serious felonies; the crimes are Class D felonies.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the man was out on bond following his arrest on criminal cases in the New Britain Judicial District. The arrests, which were made over the last five years, include charges of risk of injury to a minor, assault and numerous counts of violation of a protective order, court records show.

One of the conditions of his release was that the man not be charged with other crimes. But he was arrested by Hartford police on charges of threatening and breach of peace Nov. 16 and by South Windsor police on charges of breach of peace and interfering with police Nov. 26, the warrant said.

He was due in Superior Court in New Britain for a bond review Nov. 30, but on Nov. 29 his lawyer told Judge Maureen Keegan he had received a screen shot from his client that showed a positive test notification. The judge excused the man from court.

Department of Justice investigators looked into the test result and learned the man had fabricated the notification so he wouldn’t have to appear in court.

The man’s bail for the new case is set at $25,000; he is due in New Britain court Feb. 3.

Both forgery and fabricating evidence are Class D felonies, punishable by not less than one year nor more than five years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

