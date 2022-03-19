  • Oops!
Top Putin Flack Sergey Lavrov Praises Fox News

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and representative for the country on the world stage, praised Fox News in a new interview.

Fox News, whose prime-time star Tucker Carlson has pushed pro-Putin talking points to his millions of viewers on the air, is the only media network in the United States “trying to present some alternative points of view,” claimed Lavrov.

His comments came amid a lengthy diatribe against misinformation on Russian state TV channel RT. RT has been banned from broadcasting its state-sanctioned propaganda in multiple countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov’s words were delivered without any hint of irony.

“So we know the manners and the tricks which are being used by the Western countries to manipulate media,” he said. “We understood long ago that there is no such thing as an independent Western media. If you take the United States only Fox News is trying to present some alternative points of view.”

“But when you see, you watch other channels, and when you when you watch, read social networks and internet platforms, when the acting president was blocked, as you know, and this censorship continues in a very big way and the substitution of notions whenever something is happening by the way of mass protest, mass demonstrations, which they don’t like, they immediately call it domestic terrorism,” he added. “So it’s a war, and it’s a war which involves the methods of information terrorism. There is no doubt about this.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

