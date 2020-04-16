The Top Questions Investment Advisors Are Getting Asked Right Now

With the toll COVID-19 has taken on the stock market, it would seem only natural that investors have questions about what they should be doing now. “Many clients are eager to take some form of action, any action,” says Michael Nathanson, JD, LLM, chairman and CEO of The Colony Group. “They understand that their asset allocation and financial plans were structured to anticipate and withstand market dislocations, but they still want—even feel that they need—to do something.”

So, what kinds of questions are investors asking and what actions are they trying to take? Worth asked RIAs and financial advisors what’s the top question they’ve been receiving from clients and how they answer it. Here’s what they had to say.

What Should I Be Doing Right Now?

“Assuming that you have a long-term investment plan already in place, the primary actions that you should be considering are those that fit within the context of that plan,” says Jim Baird, CPA, CFP®, CIMA®, CIO and partner of Plante Moran. “Recognizing that many investors may be actively relying on their portfolio to generate cash for living expenses, the first step is to make sure you have an adequate cash reserve of perhaps 6 to 12 months of expenses available to meet those short-term needs. That liquidity should provide some assurance that your near-term cash needs can be met, while allowing your long-term portfolios (most notably equities and other risk assets) time to recover and grow.”

“Secondly, investors should be looking for opportunities to harvest tax losses in the portfolio without fundamentally altering its risk profile or asset allocation. Selling holdings at a loss and reinvesting the proceeds in similar investments (i.e., replacing one large-cap mutual fund with another of a similar style) allows you to stay invested, while booking losses that can be beneficial from a tax-planning perspective.”

“Third, investors should look for opportunities to rebalance their portfolio by trimming positions that have held up better (such as high-quality bonds) to add to existing holdings in asset or sub-asset classes (such as small-company stocks) that have been harder hit in the recent selloff,” Baird continues. “Doing so in a manner that is governed by a quantified asset allocation strategy encourages discipline in decision making and reinforces the basic investing tenet of ‘buy low, sell high.’”

“Finally, investors should be looking for opportunities to adjust their strategy and asset allocation plan at the margins to take advantage of developing opportunities. That might mean adjusting within one’s equity portfolio to increase one’s target allocation to parts of the equity market that have been harder hit and where future return expectations look more attractive. Similarly, in fixed income, it might mean allocation more to sectors in which yields have increased in the past month, taking on incremental risk, but with the expectation of better returns in the coming years as yields or spreads normalize.”

What’re We Buying?

“The most important thing is that you have to have your portfolio in a proper structure before any of these things start because once they start, once you drop 30 percent in four weeks, you’re in the middle of a storm, and to be selling into the storm is generally never a good idea,” says Tim Flatley, ChFC®, president and founder of Sterling Investment Advisors. “We are very proud that we did a good job with our asset allocation and rebalancing in January and taking some profits off. We had also put a lot of hedge funds into our clients’ accounts. They protect you on the way down, so those things we were able to sell in these markets and then reposition that money into cheaper equities. And so, I would say the most important thing is to manage the emotions of the client and not to let them do too much damage to their portfolios. And there are many, many studies about missing the 10 best days of the market over the 20 years, but in general, if you miss the 10 best days over a 20-year timeframe, you’ll lose half of your return over those 20 years. So, the key thing is not to be put in a position in times of stress and emotion to have to make decisions; you have to make the decisions when it’s an easier time. So, I would say that’s the biggest thing we’re dealing with is just helping people be comfortable and taking advantage of these opportunities.”