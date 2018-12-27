Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP): This is a cloud-based spend management platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
COUPA’s shares gained 3.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s loss of -9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT): This integrated cybersecurity solutions services provider and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Fortinet’s shares gained 1.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Middlesex Water Company (MSEX): This wastewater systems and regulated water utility operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Middlesex Water’s shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
