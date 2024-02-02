This top-ranking Republican says Gov. Kelly wouldn't meet in the middle for tax relief

Chris Croft

I’ve had the incredible opportunity to travel across our great state and visit with Kansans from all walks of life about the issues that are most important to them.

From Overland Park to Elkhart, I hear a common theme: Their property taxes are rising with no end in sight, they’re tired of paying taxes on retirement benefits, and they feel the state is taxing too much of their income.

In response to these concerns, the Legislature passed HB 2284, a comprehensive tax relief package that includes bipartisan proposals to cut state property taxes, eliminate the state income tax on social security benefits and simplify our tax code with a straightforward single-rate income tax structure that will result in lower taxes for every Kansan.

I am disappointed that even with some incredible compromises on our bill, the governor decided to veto it.

Over the past 30 years, property taxes in Johnson County, where I’m from, have risen nearly 300%. With our comprehensive tax relief plan, we’ve tackled this issue head-on. Our legislation raises the state residential property tax exemption from $40,000 to $100,000 of appraised value. It also indexes this exemption to inflation so that when prices rise, your state property tax bill will not.

These changes will save Kansans over $84 million yearly in property taxes.

Another significant component in our plan is eliminating the state income tax on Social Security income. Unfortunately, Kansas is just one of nine states that taxes retirees on their social security income. This is unacceptable. Because of this, we see people moving to states with friendlier policies toward individuals on fixed incomes. They’d love to stay here, but they cannot justify it financially.

By eliminating the tax on Social Security, we will bring peace of mind to our retirees and encourage them to stay in Kansas after they’re done working.

The third core tenant of the tax package is income tax relief for every single Kansan. We designed our plan with every Kansan in mind. If our plan ultimately goes into law, over 300,000 lower-income Kansas will have no state income tax liability. Those paying income taxes will have a simple and fair rate, making it easier for them to make financial plans and understand the tax system.

In addition to these major components, our tax relief package includes several other provisions, including the early elimination of the sales tax on groceries. Together, these provisions will save Kansas families roughly $500 million per year. I am proud of the immense work that went into creating this package. This package incorporates many policies that have received support from Republicans and Democrats.

Gov. Kelly says she’s in the middle of the road, but it seems more like she’s taking a “my way or the highway” approach to this tax debate. In the Army, we were required to get results; mission failure wasn't an option. Unfortunately, Gov. Kelly believes that political games are more important than providing smart sustainable tax relief.

Rest assured, that despite Democrat grandstanding, Republicans are committed to governing and achieving lasting tax relief for all Kansans. We will not fail the taxpayers no matter how many roadblocks the governor places in our way.

It’s a real shame she couldn’t meet us in the middle.

Chris Croft, R-Overland Park, is the House majority leader.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Gov. Laura Kelly didn't meet in the middle for tax relief in Kansas