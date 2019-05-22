You can get a top-rated 10W fast wireless charger for just $9.99 if you hurry

Whether you have an iPhone that needs 7.5 watt fast wireless charging or you have an Android phone that can utilize 10 watt fast wireless charging, there’s a great deal right now on Amazon that you definitely should check out. Seneo is a well-known brand on Amazon, and the Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charger is among the top-rated fast wireless chargers on the site. It’s always a great value even at full retail, but the price just dropped to an all-time low of $9.99 on Amazon. Grab one on sale while you can!

NOTE: (1) QC2.0 or QC3.0 adapter is needed for Quick Charging, 5W Adapter will not work. (2) Make sure your Cell Phone support Qi Wireless Charging and Quick Charging. (3) Make sure using the supplied USB data cable. (4) Check your Phone case thickness(<5mm). Make sure that phone’s back(or case) is not attached with any bank cards, metal, or coins when charging. (5) Please place your phone on the CENTER of wireless charger pad for a better charging experience!

10W & 7.5W FAST WIRELESS CHARGER: 7.5w fast wireless charging pad for iPhone Xs/Xs Max/XR/X/8/8P, 10w fast wireless phone chager for Samsung S10/S9/S9+/Note9/8/S7, 5w for New Airpods/Galaxy Buds and all Qi-enabled Cell Phones.

SAFETY: seneo Qi wireless charger is adopted with exclusive technology of ATB (Automatic Temperature Balance), wireless charging speed is up to 15% faster than others. With temperature protection, input voltage protection, input current protection, short circuit protection. Note：It is normal that wireless charging is slower than wired charging due to energy loss!

SLEEP-FRIENDLY: the intelligent LED light will stay on green to let you know that the phones are being charged. The LED light will FLASH while foreign object detection.

PACKAGE & WARRANTY: package contains 1 x Wireless Charger, 1 x 3.3ft Micro USB Cable, 1 x User Manual. We recommend you read the USER MANUAL carefully before using to get a better charging experience. Every wireless charger includes a 45 days money back and 2 YEARS warranty (QC2.0 or QC3.0 Adapter is needed, Package does NOT contain AC adapter!)

