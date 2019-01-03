One-day sale slashes the terrifically tiny $329 bObsweep bObi robot vacuum to just $179.99

The bObsweep bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner might look a lot like other robot vacuum models at first glance. It cleans up dirt, dust, and pet hair just like other robot vacuums, and it works just as well on low pile carpet and hard flooring as other robot vacuums. But the bObi stays out of the way so much better than other robot vacuum cleaners like Roombas because it’s so much more compact than other models, as you can see in this photo:

How crazy is that!? It’s an awesome little vacuum that people absolutely adore — just check out all of the 5-star ratings on Amazon and you’ll see. It retails for $329, but it’s on sale for one day only at its lowest price ever, only $179.99!

bObsweep bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Silver: $179.99

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

bObi features luxurious looks in a compact design. Silicone touch sensors and embedded wall sensor allow soft, bumper-less detection and navigation.

Back-to-back rubber and bristle brushes scoop in extra dirt and scraps. Rinse bObi’s fully washable dustbin for easy maintenance and a complete clean.

bObi comes with a FullCommand remote to give you control of navigation and schedule automatic cleaning for up to 7 days.

bObi blOck creates an invisible wall so you can section off a space.

bObi is backed by a 2-year limited warranty, 5 years of subsidized service, and an amazing, US-based support team.

