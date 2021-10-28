Top-rated All-Clad pans are on sale at Macy's now—shop our picks

Get 30% off select All-Clad sets at Macy's using a special code, plus a bonus roaster for $25

It's Black Friday early at Macy's, with a great deal on All-Clad cookware sets during the retailer’s Friends and Family sale. If you've been thinking of getting a head start on your holiday entertaining by upgrading your cookware, this is a deal you want to check out.

Select regular priced, sale and clearance items are marked down as much as 30% using coupon code FRIEND during the Friends & Family Sale, but that’s not all: You can add a Martha Stewart roaster ($39.99) as a bonus item for just $24.99 with purchase. (Just select the roaster under "Current Offers" at the bottom of the page at checkout.) You’ll get free shipping with purchases above $25, or you can also pick up your order in store. Don’t wait, though—this sale only runs through Monday, November 1.

Take home this 12-piece All-Clad set at Macy's—perfect for upgrading your old set.

We loved the All-Clad HA1 hard-anodized nonstick 10-piece set ($498.99), and named it one of the best cookware sets you can buy. The cookware not only aced all of our cooking tests, but we loved the gorgeous design, too, which included a sleek black finish and shiny metal handles. While you can't get the same 10-piece set from Macy's, you can grab the All-Clad mixed materials 12-piece cookware set with the same hard anodized construction, marked down from its regular price of $999.99 to just $699.99 with the coupon code FRIEND for a savings of $300.

The set includes a variety of pots and pans in a mix of materials and finishes, including stainless steel and cast aluminum. (When we tested the pots and pans in the original set, we found them to be a bit heavy, but this also makes them durable—All-Clad is built to last.) They're safe to use on all kinds of cooktops, including gas, electric, ceramic and induction. Add the Martha Stewart roaster—perfect for gifting to an aspiring home cook on your list this holiday season— at its discounted price, and the total at checkout before taxes is $724.98.

Receive a Breast Cancer Research Foundation towel with this 11-inch French skillet.

If you already have a full cookware set and you're just looking for an extra pan or two for your big Thanksgiving and holiday meals, the new All-Clad 11-inch French skillet, which comes with a bonus Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) towel, is reduced from $129.95 to just $90.97 using the FRIEND coupon code, saving you $38.98. With the bonus roaster—which is perfect for gifting to an aspiring home cook on your list this holiday season—the total comes to $115.96. Equipped for searing, browning, and frying, the skillet has a nice, wide surface to prevent liquid from splattering, and All-Clad said it's designed to heat up quickly.

With the holiday season arriving quickly, having these pots or pans in your kitchen arsenal will come in handy for anything you decide to whip up for the family.

