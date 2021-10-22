Top-rated Uniqlo jackets, coats, polos are on sale, and you don't want to miss these deals

Shop Uniqlo Markdowns for the Online Anniversary Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been searching for something warm and stylish to take you through winter, we have the sale for you. Don’t miss out on the Uniqlo Online Anniversary sale—you won’t see deals like this until Black Friday 2021. With markdowns up to $100, you can save on Uniqlo’s most popular clothing essentials including jackets, polos as well as the brand's cult-favorite Heattech lightweight insulated pieces.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Running through October 28, the sale celebrating the retailer’s ninth anniversary online has markdowns on tons of great buys and special deals for app users. Don’t know where to start? Check out this women’s Heattech extra warm scoop neck t-shirt, marked down from $24.90 to $14.40, a $10 savings. This everyday shirt is perfect for layering under hoodies, sweaters and jackets—fans swear by layering these unobtrusive basics under their regular outfits to stay warm and chic all winter long.

For chillier weather, this men’s hybrid down coat will keep you cozy for only $99.90, $30 off its retail price. Available in four colors, this water-repellent coat is insulated with high-quality down and bio-warming padding, adding a layer of warmth without the added bulk. Made lighter for everyday use, this versatile jacket will keep you moving from one activity to the next with ease.

Fill your closet with warm layers from Uniqlo during the Online Anniversary sale.

Story continues

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Uniqlo: Save big on top-rated jackets, coats and more