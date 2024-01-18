Top recruit on its way

Jan. 17—Two popular restaurants are coming to Lebanon thanks to ongoing development in the city.

"Recruiting restaurants is one of our major goals," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. "That's something that people ask about all the time, and Jonathan's was high on our list."

Around a year ago, Bell and economic development director Sarah Haston met with the regional chain.

"They came to Lebanon, and we drove them around to different locations," Bell said. "We're really excited to get them. That was a strong recruitment effort for us, and so we're happy that they decided to come to Lebanon."

Jonathan's Grille has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee, including in neighboring Gallatin and Mt. Juliet, and its popularity is one of the things that drew Lebanon to try and get a location within its city limits.

"We spent several hours with him, showed him maps and went on a driving tour," Haston said. "We put them in touch with different people in the areas they were looking for and made it work. We are thrilled about it. It's a perfect restaurant for Lebanon residents, and as you know, we need more sit-down restaurants."

Bell agreed that the restaurant has been highly requested.

"When we ask people what they would like to see here, Jonathan's is one that is mentioned a lot," Bell said. "It's a restaurant that we have worked on for a long time."

The Goat is also coming to Lebanon and will be located next to the new Bates Ford location on Franklin Road. According to Haston, the restaurant has been approved through planning. With it, it'll bring new activities for restaurant goers.

There is a location of the Goat in Mt. Juliet as well.

"It's more than just a restaurant," Bell said. "Some of the locations have sand volleyball courts, and we will have that too. We're also going to have pickleball courts with it, so this will be different than another location people might have visited."

According to Bell, both restaurants will be in the Barton's Village development, which has begun construction. The new Dell Webb community — which is a part of the Barton's Village development — is one of the reasons why restaurants were drawn to this area.

"In front of the Dell Webb community is commercial space for restaurants, some stores and maybe some offices," Bell said. "So, these restaurants — the Goat and Jonathan's — want their locations to be near where people live, and Dell Webb is a draw. It's a lot of people living in one area. It all kind of goes hand and hand."

A new sewer line is also going in along South Hartmann Drive to help support commercial development, like the new restaurants.

There's currently not a timeline for the openings.