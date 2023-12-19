Top recruiting executive out at Charlotte Regional Business Alliance

The top economic development recruiter at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is leaving a little more than two years after joining the nonprofit and building a new recruiting team and strategy here.

Danny Chavez, chief business recruitment officer at CLT Alliance, will leave his job at the end of this month. He was hired in October 2021 after working in economic development and recruiting in Texas.

“The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and Danny Chavez have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the year,” CLT Alliance spokesperson Tanya Mendis told CBJ on Dec. 15. “As the organization works through this transition, (CLT Alliance CEO) Janet LaBar will be more engaged in the direct and collective efforts to bring more business and investment to the region.”

