Top Republican Floats Highway, Airport Levies: Stimulus Update

Bloomberg News
·4 min read
(Bloomberg) -- A senior Republican senator said fees for airports and other infrastructure, along with levies for highways, could be used to fund a bipartisan investment package, amid GOP opposition to the corporate tax hikes proposed by President Joe Biden.

Roy Blunt of Missouri, the No. 4 GOP leader in the Senate, also said Friday he could see the potential for a $600 billion to $700 billion scaled-down, bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The White House said Biden will meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers Monday as outreach continues on his $2.25 trillion infrastructure-and-tax plan. That would Biden’s second straight Monday session with bipartisan legislators. Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose support would be essential in the event of any Democrat-only bill, has demanded the administration pursue Republican support.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has targeted passage of Biden’s plan in her chamber by July 4. Biden is expected to unveil another, social program-focused initiative in coming weeks. The president will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on April 28, right before his 100th day in office, in which he’s likely to again tout his push for a ramp up in long-term federal spending.

Senior Republican Floats User Fees for Infrastructure Plan (1:05 p.m.)

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a senior appropriator and member of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership team, said an infrastructure package of about $600 billion to $700 billion “could be acceptable” to Republicans in a bipartisan measure -- so long as it doesn’t stray from traditional items like roads and bridges.

Blunt said “there’s an easy path” to a deal if Biden and Senate Democrats set aside their drive to include far more extensive goals embraced only in their party. And he said during a Washington Post Live event that there are ways to agree on paying for a plan that is about one-third what Biden wants.

Blunt said he’s talking to Senate Democrats and the administration about his recommendation that an infrastructure package be funded with a combination of ideas that include bolstering the Highway Trust Fund, which is now based on a gasoline tax, and levying higher fees related to airports, ports and railroads. He said public-private partnerships also could provide an added source of financing for projects.

Blunt said he doesn’t think that a single GOP senators will back Biden’s plan, given its reliance on increases in corporate taxes. -- Laura Litvan

Biden to Meet With Bipartisan Lawmaker Group on Monday (11:17 a.m.)

President Joe Biden will hold a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers as he continues to sell his $2.25 trillion infrastructure-led spending program funding with corporate-tax hikes.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the plans at a briefing Friday, without specifying which members of Congress will be in the meeting. The group will discuss “historic investments in the American jobs plan including in highways drinking water systems broadband and the care economy,” she said.

Talk about a potential bipartisan agreement on a scaled-down version of Biden’s so-called American Jobs Plan intensified this week. Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, an ally of the president, said Thursday he was speaking with GOP counterparts about breaking up the Biden package into two bills, and passing a bipartisan one first.

Coons said, “That could end up being an $800 billion to $1 trillion bipartisan bill.”

Even so, Republicans haven’t presented a specific counter-proposal, and comments from senators suggested differing views on whether one will be forthcoming. GOP members have also refrained from suggesting how a smaller spending plan could be paid for, while emphasizing that it should be funded.

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said Thursday the GOP is working on a “conceptual” GOP bill that includes funding measures, which is aimed to be released as a paper. She herself has talked about a $600 billion to $800 billion bill.

But moderate Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told reporters Thursday that a GOP alternative would simply provoke the Democrats into going solo and that bipartisan talks are preferable.

“If you put up a proposal like that, I can pretty much tell you what the outcome is going to be,” Murkowski said. She said the issues on a bipartisan package are scope of the program and how to fund it, calling Biden’s corporate tax hikes “not a very imaginative approach” and likely to prove unsuccessful.

Psaki said the White House is awaiting a GOP counterproposal. “We’re on the receiving end,” she said Friday. “We look forward to considering any good faith proposal that comes our way.” -- Jennifer Jacobs, Erik Wasson

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

