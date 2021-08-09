Top Republican: GOP won't help raise debt limit to fund $3.5 trillion spending package

The top Senate Republican pledged Monday to oppose a massive spending package Democrats plan to greenlight in a budget vote this week.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, warned Monday that Senate Republicans would not only vote against the spending package, but they would also oppose a measure to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

“Democrats have all the existing tools they need to raise the debt limit on a partisan basis,” McConnell said. “If they want 50 lockstep Democratic votes to spend trillions and trillions more, they can find 50 Democratic votes to finance it. If they don't want Republicans' input. They don’t need our help.”

Senate Democrats Monday unveiled a $3.5 trillion spending framework that would fund social programs the party believes will boost the middle class, lower taxes, and help create jobs.

The measure would pay for universal preschool, free community college, expanded Medicare benefits and child tax credits, and more. It would also provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrant farmworkers and their families.

Democrats plan to approve the bill without help from Republicans by using a budgetary tactic that would allow the bill to pass with 51 votes instead of the usual 60 votes.

The vote to unlock that procedure is expected to take place this week after the Senate passes a $1.2 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The budget resolution does not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling, leaving the matter unresolved and facing a 60-vote hurdle later this year.

The nation has already reached the debt ceiling, and the Treasury Department has warned Congress must approve a higher limit by the fall in order to avert a funding shortage.

But Republicans are warning they won’t provide the votes to raise the debt ceiling, noting that the $3.5 trillion spending package is only half paid for with taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

McConnell called the bill a “monstrosity” and pointed out it was written without Republicans.

“Democrats want Republicans to help them raise the debt limit, so they can keep spending historic sums of money, with zero Republican input.

McConnell’s criticism of the bill came after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a glowing review of the proposal on the Senate floor.

"The Democratic budget will be the most significant legislation for American families since the era of the New Deal and the great society,” the New York Democrat said. “It is big, bold, change. The kind of change America thirsts for.”

