Top Republican rejects claims that military aid to Kyiv harms US economy

Mitch McConnell , the US Senate minority leader, has rejected the radical Republicans’ claims that military aid to Ukraine is allegedly harming the US economy.

Source: McConnell in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Instead, McConnell insisted that providing Kyiv with military support was good for the American economy.

Quote: "One of the best things about this from a U.S. point of view, is when we give older equipment to the Ukrainians for example, we are rebuilding our industrial base in this country (in the USA – ed.). There are jobs being created by the help we’re providing Ukraine in 38 states. And rebuilding our industrial complex for the more serious big power threat in Asia," McConnell said, referring to China.

"So the notion that our assistance for Ukraine is not helpful to us is something not factual," the senator insisted.

Background:

On Thursday, 19 October, nine Republican senators wrote a letter to McConnell saying that aid to Ukraine and Israel should not be combined. But the senator rejected such an idea, saying the two conflicts are linked.

Amid resistance from radical Republicans who do not want to support Kyiv with weapons, the White House asked the US Congress on Friday, 20 October for nearly US$105 billion to fund assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and US border security.

This budget request to the US Congress includes about US$61.4 billion for Ukraine, of which US$46.1 billion is for defence spending and US$11.8 billion is for direct budget support.

This proposal could be brought for consideration in the US House of Representatives, and voting can only take place after the issue of electing a Speaker is resolved.

On 19 October, US President Joe Biden delivered a special speech to the nation, explaining why support for Ukraine and Israel was important to US national security.

